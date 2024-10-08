DUBAI - Bain & Company, a global leader in management consulting, is proud to announce its role as a knowledge partner with the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) at the upcoming COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan from Nov 11, 2024 – Nov 22, 2024. This collaboration emphasizes the shared commitment of both organizations to fostering sustainable development and promoting green economic practices worldwide.

During the conference, Bain & Company will organize and moderate two panel discussions at the WGEO Blue Zone Pavilion, focusing on "Materiality as a Lever to Accelerate Sustainability" and "Circular Transformation of Industries". These panels will explore transformative strategies in sustainability, emphasizing transparency and accountability as well as innovative approaches to circularity that are crucial for building future economic and environmental resilience.

Wissam Yassine, Partner at Bain & Company, stated, "a key theme at COP28 in Dubai was to move from ambition to action. We believe it is equally important to move from action to accountability. Focusing on material topics that are the most relevant for a given business and disclosing performance on those topics is a key lever to drive sustainability transformation. In our panel at WGEO blue zone, we will explore some of the key findings from our work on this with leading businesses in the MENA region.”

Jenny Davis-Peccoud, Founder of the Global Sustainability & Responsibility Practice at Bain & Company, added, “Embracing circularity within industries not only mitigates environmental impact but also enhances economic efficiency and business growth. At COP29, we aim to showcase during our panel session how circular economy models can create enduring value and contribute to a sustainable future."



The knowledge partner collaboration between Bain & Company and WGEO at COP29 is part of a broader effort to integrate sustainability deeply into business strategies and operations, reflecting both organizations' dedication to positive global change.

