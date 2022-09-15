Dubai, UAE: Following a rigorous audit by an international certification body, Gulf Researcher WLL, the Bahraini custom research firm with business activities in the UAE, has become the first research company with headquarters in the GCC to receive the leading information security certification ISO 27001.

Mahmood Kamel Al Saleh, Managing Director of Gulf Researcher, was presented with the certificate during an award ceremony at the Gulf Researcher office. Speaking on behalf of the 10-year-old company, Al Saleh said: “As a key knowledge partner to several federal government entities, helping them research topics related to economic development, digital transformation, education, and skill development, this certification will provide various stakeholders with another level of assurance that the systems and services provided by Gulf Researcher are sound and secure in line with the highest international practices.

“With Gulf Researcher’s deep market knowledge and expertise across Middle Eastern markets, we work with numerous international firms headquartered in the UAE from where they launch their regional operations and business development activities. This certification ensures these companies now have even greater confidence that their data and information is secure. And we are confident that will also propel future growth in business.”

According to Al Saleh, this milestone will also elevate the standards of the research industry in the UAE and wider region and drive industry adoption of global best practices in cybersecurity in terms of systems, policies, as well as awareness and education initiatives. “With the rapidly evolving information security risk landscape, the importance of this achievement cannot be overemphasised,” he said. “With this certification, Gulf Researcher is able to broaden its research offerings and expand its relationships with both existing and new international clientele.”

By meeting the strict criteria of these standards, Gulf Researcher proves its commitment to adopting global best practices in information security. ISO 27001 has been acclaimed universally as a vital tool to help organisations manage various threats and secure their information assets.

Gulf Researcher is a fully integrated research company that delivers comprehensive research solutions for clients in the public and private sectors. Since its establishment in 2013, the company has undertaken a substantial number of research projects and studies across a wide range of industries. The company has been successful in building long-term strategic partnerships with government ministries and authorities in not only Bahrain and the UAE, but also Saudi Arabia, acting as an external research team.

-Ends-

About Gulf Researcher WLL

Gulf Researcher WLL is the leading research company in the Middle East, providing comprehensive, on-demand research services for clients in the public and private sectors. The company offers an integrated research platform, delivering actionable insights that enable clients to make informed decisions. Gulf Researcher covers a broad range of industries, leveraging its in-depth local market knowledge and international expertise. Through its unique partnership model, the company acts as the external research arm of many of the most prominent public and private entities in the region.

For more information, please visit: www.gulfresearcher.com