Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Solutions, part of the Beyon Group, has signed a landmark multimillion dinar agreement with the Ministry of Education, to modernize network and wireless infrastructure across all government schools in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Mohammed Bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education, and Beyon Group Chairman H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa in the presence of senior executives from both organisations during the Gateway Gulf Investor Forum 2025.

This strategic partnership represents the largest Cisco deployment in Bahrain to date and marks a major milestone in the Kingdom’s ongoing digital education journey. The project will provide thousands of teachers and students with access to secure, reliable, and future-proof connectivity, supporting the integration of advanced e-learning platforms and digital tools, and resources that enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Dr. Mohammed Bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education, said: “This project is a reflection of the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to advancing education through innovation and technology. By equipping all government schools with upgraded digital infrastructure, we are ensuring our students and educators have the tools and resources needed to thrive in the digital age. The initiative is in line with the Kingdom’s vision for a knowledge-based economy and supports our efforts to prepare future generations for success.”

Beyon Chairman H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa stated: “We are pleased to support the Ministry of Education on this national initiative which highlights the power of effective public-private partnerships in supporting national priorities. Together with the Ministry, we aim to contribute to the Kingdom’s aspirations in the field of digital education, helping to ensure that Bahrain remains at the forefront of innovation. Beyon Solutions is committed to delivering infrastructure that supports sustainable development in education. This project demonstrates our dedication to supporting national priorities and enabling digital transformation that benefits society as a whole.”

This milestone reflects the Ministry of Education’s forward-looking strategy to enhance digital readiness across schools and further consolidates Bahrain’s position as a leader in adopting technology to enrich the educational experience. Furthermore, it also underscores Beyon’s role as a trusted partner in the Kingdom’s digital economy strategy and its role in fostering innovation and contributing to Bahrain’s sustainable development goals

About Beyon Solutions

Beyon Solutions, a subsidiary of the Beyon Group, is an IT and digital transformation consultancy offering cutting edge digital technology solutions tailored to meet the needs of high demand of businesses of all sizes across the Middle East.

Beyon Solutions capitalizes on its solid partnerships with leading global Technology to combine technical expertise with a strategic approach to delivering solutions that drive operational success and connectivity.

