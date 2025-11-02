Manama – Bahrain Marina Development Company (BMDC), the master developer behind one of Bahrain’s most iconic waterfront destinations, has signed an agreement with Nass Contracting Company, a leading construction firm in the Kingdom, to develop the beachfront facilities within the Bahrain Marina project.

The agreement was formalised during the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum, organised by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) on the 2nd and 3rd of November, at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, and was signed by Eng. Hisham Almoayyed, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Marina Development Company, and Eng. Mazen Mattar, Chief Executive Officer of Nass Corporation.

Under the agreement, Nass Contracting Company will design and construct over 8,000 square meters of beach facilities, including a 130-meter beachline, a 400-square-meter family infinity pool with panoramic sea views, a dedicated children’s splash pool and water play area, shaded beach cabanas, and integrated water sports facilities. The works also encompass advanced landscaping and support amenities, forming a fully integrated family leisure destination that aligns with the project’s luxury vision.

Eng. Hisham Almoayyed, Acting CEO of Bahrain Marina Development Company, commented: “This partnership marks a strategic step in delivering world-class recreational offerings at Bahrain Marina. By engaging a reputable contractor like Nass, known for its execution excellence and commitment to quality, we are ensuring that the beachfront experience reflects the project’s ambition to be a premier marine and lifestyle destination in the region.”

Eng. Mazen Mattar, CEO of Nass Corporation, added: “We are honoured to be entrusted with another key component of the Bahrain Marina development. The level of design complexity and technical quality required aligns with our strengths and track record. We are committed to delivering the project on schedule, to the highest standards Bahrain Marina has set for its landmark development.”

Located along Manama’s eastern shoreline, Bahrain Marina is a distinctive mixed-use development that combines luxury freehold residences, upscale retail and entertainment options, a modern marina, a marine club, and premium hospitality services. The project plays a key role in boosting Bahrain’s real estate and tourism industries and further cements the Kingdom’s position as a regional hub for investment, leisure, and waterfront living.

For more information, please contact:

Bahrain Marina

Ahmad Fakhro

Email: a.fakhro@bahrainmarina.bh

About Bahrain Marina

Bahrain Marina is an extraordinary waterfront development strategically positioned on the eastern coast of Manama, the capital of Bahrain. With a development budget of BD 200 million, this landmark project features an array of luxury retail outlets, fine dining restaurants, and internationally renowned cafes. The development also includes a shopping mall, a marina with yacht parking, and an expansive 3,200-square-meter marine club offering a wide range of recreational activities and marine programs, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's tourism sector.

In addition, Bahrain Marina provides a unique residential experience with luxurious freehold units, premium hotel accommodations, extensive green spaces, and high-end sports facilities. The project is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle that enhances residents' and visitors' quality of life.

For more information and to experience the future of luxury living, please visit www.bahrainmarina.bh.