Manama: Bahrain Marina Development Company, the master developer of the Bahrain Marina project on the eastern waterfront of the capital Manama, has announced its participation in Cityscape Bahrain 2025, scheduled to take place from 25 to 29 November 2025 at the Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre. During the event, the company will unveil exceptional offers and unique investment opportunities in its luxury residential project, Bahrain Marina Residence.

As part of its participation this year, Bahrain Marina will launch a new flexible payment plan extending up to seven years, in addition to an exclusive free-furnishing offer for a limited number of customers who purchase their residential units during the exhibition period. This initiative aims to enhance the experience of customers and investors by providing flexible financial solutions and added value upon property ownership within the development.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Riyadh Yousif Sater, Chairman of Bahrain Marina Development Company, said: “We are pleased to participate in Cityscape 2025, which is a leading platform for showcasing distinguished real estate opportunities in Bahrain and the region. Bahrain Marina Residence embodies a unique lifestyle that combines luxury with a breathtaking waterfront setting. Through these special offers, we aim to enable customers to own high-end residential units with greater flexibility and enhanced value.”

Mr. Sater added: “The exclusive offers we are presenting at Cityscape this year align with our vision to provide accessible real estate solutions that meet the needs of investors and residents, offering an exceptional experience that blends quality living with strong investment returns.”

For his part, Engineer Hisham Almoayyed, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Marina Development Company, stated: “The new payment plan we are introducing this year allows buyers to pay a down payment of only 20% of the unit price, with the remaining amount payable over up to seven years post-handover. This step is designed to facilitate ownership and enhance the project’s attractiveness to both local and regional investors.”

Almoayyed added: “We are also pleased to announce the free-furnishing offer, which includes furniture packages valued at up to BHD 4,000, provided by leading brands such as D.Haus, Pieces and IKEA. This limited offer is available exclusively to customers who purchase their units during the exhibition period.”

Bahrain Marina Residence is one of the flagship components of the Bahrain Marina development, featuring luxury seafront apartments that combine contemporary design with integrated amenities, including modern gyms, indoor swimming pools, private cinema rooms and dedicated children’s areas, making it an ideal destination for living and investment in the heart of Manama.

The company invited the public to visit its stand at Cityscape Bahrain to explore the project and learn more about the exclusive offers and available payment plans, from 25 to 29 November 2025 at the Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre.