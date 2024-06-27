Manama, Bahrain: In a significant move to bolster its healthcare sector, Bahrain has announced a comprehensive support package aimed at benefiting over 700 Bahraini doctors and nurses. This initiative enhances employment and career progression opportunities for Bahraini medical professionals, in line with the directives of Bahrain’s Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

His Highness Shaikh Isa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund Tamkeen, unveiled the support package, the largest of its kind for Bahrain’s healthcare sector. The package focuses on five key initiatives: covering the cost of board certification for doctors; supporting wages during training in the private sector; providing aid for international fellowship programmes; further supporting bachelor's degree graduates in nursing; and assisting them in obtaining various post graduate specializations. The announcement also mentioned the signing of an agreement between Tamkeen and the Supreme Council of Health to implement the package’s initiatives through the providers.

Emphasising the importance of investing in national talent, HH Shaikh Isa Al Khalifa highlighted the need for continuous training and development to create quality opportunities within Bahrain’s healthcare sector. He also underscored the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainable health services, a critical focus for both His Majesty the King and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.