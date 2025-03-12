Muharraq, Bahrain: Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), announced that Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has been awarded the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for Best Airport at Arrivals Globally by Airports Council International (ACI). This prestigious recognition from ACI underscores BIA's commitment to providing an exceptional passenger experience and solidifies its position as a leading airport in the region and globally.

The ASQ program, recognized as the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program, bases its awards on passenger feedback collected through surveys conducted at the airport throughout 2024. BIA's success in securing this award is a direct result of a strategic and data-driven approach to improving the arrival experience. This involved structured data collection, stakeholder collaboration, and continuous service enhancement, all in compliance with ACI’s ASQ program standards.

On this occasion, BAC Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah commented, "This ASQ Award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire BAC team and our valued partners. We are proud to be recognized by ACI for our commitment to delivering a world-class arrival experience for our passengers. This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance every aspect of the passengers’ journey, from the moment they step off the plane to the time they leave the airport."

Justin Erbacci, Director General of ACI WORLD, congratulated Bahrain International Airport on this recognition, stating, "Bahrain International Airport's dedication to passenger experience is truly commendable. Winning the ASQ Award for Best Airport at Arrivals is a testament to their commitment to excellence and their ability to create a welcoming and efficient arrival process. Their ongoing efforts towards enhancing the passenger experience continues to inspire all of us."

BAC achieved this recognition through a comprehensive strategy encompassing rigorous data collection via ACI-compliant passenger surveys, collaborative development of targeted improvement plans with key airport entities, and continuous performance monitoring. This included focused enhancements to passport control, cleanliness, baggage claim, and wayfinding, alongside stakeholder workshops and a BIA award scheme to foster a culture of service excellence.

Driven by passenger feedback, these enhancements demonstrably reduced wait times, improved navigational clarity through enhanced signage, and cultivated a more welcoming and enjoyable overall ambiance. Furthermore, BAC's investment in continuous staff training ensures the delivery of consistently exceptional customer service.

BAC remains dedicated to continuously enhancing the passenger experience at BIA and looks forward to welcoming travellers from across the globe.

-Ends-

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.

For more information visit:

www.bahrainairport.bh,

Instagram: @BahrainAirport

X: @BahrainAirport

Threads: @bahrainairport

Facebook: BahrainAirport

For media enquiries:

Gulf Air Group Corporate Communications Department:

Email: Corporate.Communications@gulfairgroup.bh