​​​​​Manama, Bahrain – Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB), the Kingdom’s fintech ecosystem builder, which is strategically supported by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), received the Future Fit Seal award during the World Government Summit 2025 held in Dubai, recognizing Bahrain’s excellence in the fintech and digital innovation landscape. The award was presented by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) in the presence of Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future in the UAE Government, and other government officials.

The Future Fit Seal is a national symbol launched by the Government Development and the Future Office of the UAE government. This recognition highlights Bahrain Fintech Bay’s pivotal role in accelerating fintech initiatives, shaping Bahrain’s fintech ecosystem, and driving financial innovation in the region. This also places Bahrain at the forefront of fintech advancements and reinforces its status as a key regional hub for financial technology and innovation.

As one of the first countries in the region to introduce comprehensive, forward-thinking crypto-asset regulations, Bahrain has positioned itself as a leading hub playing a key role in the blockchain, crypto, digital assets, and fintech ecosystem. The collaboration between government entities, financial institutions, and the private sector has been instrumental in creating a regulatory and business-friendly environment for fintech innovation.

Commenting on this award, Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chairman of Bahrain FinTech Bay, said: “Bahrain’s fintech ecosystem has been built on a foundation of collaboration with different key stakeholders. The partnership between regulators, industry leaders, and innovators has enabled Bahrain to become a fintech hub that attracts both regional and international players. We are proud to receive this award as it underscores our commitment to fostering a forward-looking fintech environment conducive to attracting regional and global fintechs.”

Bahrain’s fintech sector has grown significantly in recent years, supported by initiatives such as the Central Bank of Bahrain’s regulatory sandbox, open banking frameworks, and pro-business policies that attract global fintech firms.

From his end, Bader Sater, CEO of Bahrain FinTech Bay, added, “This award is a reflection of Bahrain’s commitment to fintech excellence. At BFB, we have worked to build an ecosystem that not only supports startups and financial institutions but also capitalizes on regulatory innovation and cross-sector collaboration to grow the ecosystem. The award reiterates our efforts to position Bahrain as a leading fintech hub in the region.”

Bahrain FinTech Bay, a subsidiary of Benefit, continues to play a key role in advancing the MENA fintech ecosystem, supporting startups, investors, and financial institutions, and enabling Bahrain’s position as a regional leader in digital finance and innovation.