Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a Licensed Exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has announced that it has received two prestigious accolades in recognition of its growing leadership in sustainability. The Exchange was named “Most Sustainable Stock Exchange in the GCC Region” by World Finance and awarded the “Excellence in Sustainable Market Development Bahrain 2025” title by International Business Magazine.

These recognitions reflect Bahrain Bourse’s sustained commitment to advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles across the capital markets landscape. The Exchange’s efforts closely align with the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, which places sustainability and responsible economic development at the heart of national progress.

Over the past several years, Bahrain Bourse has implemented a wide range of initiatives to drive ESG integration and sustainable financial practices. In 2019, the Exchange voluntarily joined the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative, marking the beginning of a long-term effort to promote transparent and responsible markets. The following year, Bahrain Bourse issued a Voluntary ESG Reporting Guideline to support listed companies in enhancing their disclosure practices. In 2021, the establishment of Bahrain Bourse’s ESG Committee enabled stronger governance and oversight of the Exchange’s sustainability agenda. This was further reinforced by the publication of the Guide to Sustainable Finance – Evolving Bahrain’s ESG Landscape & Capital Markets, which served as a foundational reference for market participants.

In 2023, Bahrain Bourse collaborated with its regional counterparts under the GCC Exchanges Committee to introduce a unified set of ESG metrics across GCC exchanges, providing greater consistency and comparability for investors. The Exchange’s commitment to climate-aligned finance was deepened in 2024 with its membership in the Net Zero Financial Service Providers Alliance, and the issuance of its first Net Zero Report for the period ending December 2024. That same year, Bahrain Bourse took a significant step forward by updating its Listing Rules to incorporate mandatory ESG reporting requirements in line ‘ESG Requirement Module’ under the Common Volume of the CBB Rulebook.

Commenting on the recognition, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, stated: “We are honored to be recognized for our unwavering commitment to sustainability. These accolades are a testament to Bahrain Bourse’s strategic vision to drive responsible investment, enhance ESG transparency, and align capital market growth with global sustainability goals. We remain dedicated to working alongside our stakeholders to build a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem.”

These awards underscore Bahrain Bourse’s role in shaping the future of sustainable finance in the region, while contributing to the Kingdom’s broader economic and environmental objectives.