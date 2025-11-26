Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a Licensed Exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, in partnership with INJAZ Bahrain, officially announced the launch the 8th Edition of the Smart Investor Program, a financial literacy initiative targeting fourth grade elementary students across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The program helps students identify various financial payment methods, such as debit and credit cards, cash, and cheques, learn numerous financial literacy terms, as well as recognize the value of saving and financial planning.

HH Shaikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, stated, “We are proud to continue this important educational initiative, which empowers young children, prepares them for future careers and sets them on a path toward financial literacy and competence, a cornerstone of INJAZ Bahrain’s mission.”

Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse commented, “Over the past 7 years, the Smart Investor Program has achieved remarkable success, reaching more than 49,000 students across 617 private and government schools. Equipping students with financial education is essential as they prepare to navigate today’s increasingly complex economic environment."

The program employs interactive edutainment activities to teach students the basics of money management and saving, inspiring them to make smart financial decisions. It also consists of seven-themed sessions designed to equip students with the following concepts: Thinking, Specifying, Planning, Execution, Saving, Progression, and Evaluation.

The Smart Investor Program was launched during the academic year 2018-2019 and its fourth edition introduced a national competition to foster creativity and entrepreneurship.

Bahrain Bourse and INJAZ Bahrain extend their sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Education for its crucial role in ensuring the program's success. Appreciation was also extended to the following institutions sponsoring the 2025-2026 Smart Investor Program: Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation) and National Bank of Kuwait-Bahrain as Silver Sponsors.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments.

