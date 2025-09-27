Bahrain Bourse, a licensed exchange regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has been awarded” Best Exchange for Financial Literacy in the Middle East” at the Euromoney Capital Markets Awards 2025. This recognition highlights the exchange’s long-standing commitment to advancing financial literacy as part of its broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, and is aligned with United Nations SDG Goal 4.

The award underscores Bahrain Bourse’s active efforts to promote financial literacy across all segments of the community through impactful, high-quality initiatives. These include participation in the World Federation of Exchanges’ annual “Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy” campaign and involvement in the regional “Mulim” awareness campaign in collaboration with the Central Bank of Bahrain. Key financial literacy programs organized by Bahrain Bourse includes: TradeQuest, Smart Investor in collaboration with Injaz Bahrain, The Investment Academy with BIBF, and the BHB Board Mentorship Program, with more than 10,000 participants per year. These efforts reflect the exchange’s dedication to fostering a culture of responsible investment and financial empowerment.

Commenting on the recognition, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse stated: “We are deeply honored to be recognized as the Best Exchange for Financial Literacy in the Middle East by Euromoney. At Bahrain Bourse, we recognize that financial literacy plays a foundational role in advancing the goals of the ESG framework through empowering informed decision-making, promoting inclusive participation and enhancing corporate accountability towards the community. This recognition reaffirms our continued commitment towards championing financial literacy initiatives in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”



This recognition underscores Bahrain Bourse’s sustained commitment towards advancing financial literacy through a range of strategic initiatives and partnerships aimed at raising financial awareness and encouraging responsible investing. Bahrain Bourse has implemented a range of strategic initiatives that have contributed to this milestone. In May 2025, the exchange concluded the sixth edition of the Smart Investor Program in partnership with INJAZ Bahrain, reaching 106 schools across both the private and public education schools. The TradeQuest Program also marked a successful 26th edition this year, engaging 20 school teams and seven universities in an experiential learning journey simulating real-world capital market dynamics. Meanwhile, The Investment Academy, held in collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), provided over 360 individuals with access to professional courses, workshops, and webinars throughout 2024.

Further strengthening its efforts to build a financially informed leadership pipeline, Bahrain Bourse has launched the second cohort of the BHB Board Mentorship Program in collaboration with Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF). The program is designed to prepare board-ready candidates by equipping them with the critical skills and insights needed to take on leadership roles within corporate boards.

The Euromoney Capital Markets Awards celebrate excellence, leadership, and innovation in global financial markets. Bahrain Bourse’s win reinforces its position as a regional leader in sustainable capital market development and investor education.