Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, announced the approval of Ajyad Capital as a Broker-Dealer, marking a strategic move toward strengthening market accessibility and expanding the range of services available to investors.

This approval reflects Bahrain Bourse’s ongoing commitment to diversifying market participants, increasing liquidity, and fostering a more robust and inclusive capital market environment. This step also reflects Bahrain Bourse’s continued commitment towards increasing the attractiveness and competitiveness of the capital markets through attracting market participants.

The announcement was made during a signing ceremony held at Bahrain Bourse’s premises with the attendance of Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse and H.E. Khaled Al Fahim, Chairman of Ajyad Capital along with Board Members and Executive Management of Bahrain Bourse and Ajyad Capital.

Mr. Abdulla Janahi, Senior Director of Trading Operations, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Ajyad Capital to Bahrain Bourse as a Broker-Dealer. Their entry into the market supports our broader strategy to develop a more dynamic and accessible capital market ecosystem. Ajyad Capital’s regional expertise and experience serving institutional and retail investors will add value to our market and offer investors enhanced access and service. Increasing the number of Authorized Brokers on the market is a key aspect of our long-term strategy of promoting Bahrain Bourse to our wider stakeholder group.”

Suhail Hajee, Chief Executive Officer of Ajyad Capital, stated: "We are honored to be authorized by Bahrain Bourse as a Broker-Dealer. This milestone reflects our commitment to advancing Bahrain's capital markets through innovative WealthTech solutions backed by deep investment expertise, enabling investors to grow their wealth in accordance with Shari'ah principles."

Ajyad Capital, a well-established Shari'ah-compliant investment management firm, licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, combines deep regional expertise with innovative WealthTech solutions to deliver modern digital brokerage services for regional and international participants. Ajyad Capital’s entry to the market aims to provide a unique Shariah-compliant offering to meet investors’ needs and expectations.

With Ajyad Capital joining, the total number of brokers authorized on Bahrain Bourse has now increased to ten. In addition, Bahrain Bourse has 3 authorized market makers, 2 liquidity providers, and 4 custodians.



