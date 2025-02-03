Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, announced the approval of BHM Capital as an External Market Maker, a significant step in its efforts to advance the capital market ecosystem in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This collaboration with BHM Capital comes in line with BHB’s strategy to enhance liquidity while supporting its long-term objectives of attracting greater investment flows.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented, "The approval of BHM Capital as an External Market Maker marks an important milestone in our journey to enhance market liquidity and enrich the trading experience for market participants. Following the introduction of the new framework for Market Making last year, there has been an increased interest in the market making activity at Bahrain Bourse which reinforces our ability to provide innovative services that align with global standards and meet the dynamic needs of the investment community.”

Mr. Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, CEO of BHM Capital commented, "We are honored to join Bahrain Bourse as an External Market Maker, a role that enables us to contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s capital market development. Our expertise in market-making and liquidity enhancement will allow us to support Bahrain Bourse in delivering a more dynamic and efficient marketplace, providing investors with an enhanced trading experience through tighter spreads and greater opportunities."

Bahrain Bourse adopted a new framework for Market Making in July 2024, introducing updated Market Making Guidelines while repurposing existing regulations to exclusively address Liquidity Provision. This comprehensive update aligns with the best international practices, aiming to regulate market making and liquidity provision while clearly defining the distinct roles of Market Makers and Liquidity Providers. Following the joining of BHM Capital, the number of authorized market makers on BHB became 2.

