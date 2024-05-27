Manama, Bahrain - HP Spring Studios, in collaboration with HQ by Hope and Startup Bahrain, successfully hosted an event titled "Bahrain as a Fintech Launchpad in the Middle East" on May 21st. This event brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts to discuss Bahrain's emerging role as a thriving fintech hub in the region.

The panel discussion, moderated by Sam Yearsley, Head of Venture Building in HP Spring Studios, featured panelists who shared their valuable insights and experiences. The panelists included Ali Ghuloom from the National Bank of Bahrain, Mohamed Alaali from Bahrain Islamic Bank, and Chris Purdie from Receiptable.

Ali Ghuloom, Group Head of Technology and Enterprise Architecture at the National Bank of Bahrain, highlighted the importance of fostering partnerships between financial institutions and fintech startups. He emphasized, "Collaboration is key to driving innovation and delivering enhanced financial services to customers in Bahrain and beyond." Furthermore, he noted the critical role of Artificial Intelligence in enriching these offerings, explaining that AI's advanced analytics and personalized services are transforming customer experiences in the financial industry.

Mohamed Alaali, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer at Bahrain Islamic Bank, shed light on the significant role of Islamic finance in promoting fintech adoption. He stated, "Bahrain's Islamic finance ecosystem provides a unique platform for fintech companies to develop Sharia-compliant solutions, catering to the growing demand for ethical financial services."

Chris Purdie, Founder and CEO of Receiptable, emphasized the supportive environment Bahrain offers to fintech startups. He said, "Bahrain's regulatory framework, access to funding, and supportive ecosystem make it an ideal launchpad for fintech ventures looking to expand their presence in the Middle East."

Moderator Sam Yearsley highlighted the aim of the panel, stating, "Our objective was to shed light on Bahrain's potential as a fintech launchpad, exploring the collaborative efforts between financial institutions, startups, and government entities to foster innovation and drive the growth of the fintech sector."

The event served as a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and identifying opportunities for further collaboration. It showcased Bahrain's commitment to becoming a leading fintech hub, attracting entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators from around the world.

About HP Spring Studios:

HP Spring Studios is a renowned innovation and venture-building hub that empowers entrepreneurs to build scalable businesses in the Middle East and beyond. With a focus on fintech and emerging technologies, HP Spring Studios provides support, mentorship, and access to a vast network of industry experts.

About HQ:

HQ is a Bahrain-based coworking space and business incubator that fosters innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurship. It provides a vibrant ecosystem for startups and small businesses to thrive, offering access to resources, networking opportunities, and tailored support.

About Startup Bahrain:

StartUp Bahrain is the leading ecosystem for startups, powered by Tamkeen and in strategic partnership with Tap Payments. StartUp Bahrain aims to promote entrepreneurship and innovation by providing startups with a supportive ecosystem, access to resources, and opportunities for growth. You can follow @startupbahrain on Instagram and LinkedIn and learn more on startupbahrain.com.