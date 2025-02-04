Muharraq, Bahrain – Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), has announced its 2025 runway maintenance plan for Bahrain International Airport (BIA), focusing on safety, efficiency, and operational sustainability. The launch of the plan was marked by a site visit attended by Gulf Air Group (GFG) Chairman, Khalid Hussain Taqi, and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah, along with other members of BAC's management team.

The plan reinforces BAC's commitment to operational excellence, ensuring BIA remains a leading regional hub. BAC is coordinating with the Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority to adhere to regulatory guidelines and international aviation safety standards.

Bahrain Airport Company Acting Vice President of Facility Management Eyad Ismaeel commented, "This comprehensive runway maintenance plan shows BAC’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of safety and efficiency at BIA throughout 2025. By adhering to international aviation safety and operational standards, we are not only enhancing BIA’s regional standing but also ensuring a seamless and secure travel experience for all passengers."

This inaugural project under the 2025 maintenance plan includes, rubber removal and friction testing, asphalt patching and remarking, shoulder repairs and strip grading, joint sealant and nitoseal application, Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)repairs, LED upgrades, photometric testing and manhole dewatering.

Additionally, survey work will be conducted at two locations around the runway. The Rayya Road expansion project, led by the Ministry of Works, includes replacing Runway 12L approach lights with LEDs.

This maintenance plan is a key component of BAC's ongoing commitment to investing in BIA's infrastructure and enhancing its operational efficiency, ensuring world-class service for passengers and airlines alike.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.

