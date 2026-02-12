VTB Medicine, Russia's national platform for international medical services, will showcase its expertise to regional patients at the World Health Expo Dubai.

Dubai, UAE – VTB Medicine presents the Russian leading clinical expertise and patient-centric care model at the 51st World Health Expo and Congress on Medicine and Pharmaceuticals (World Health Expo Dubai), held from 9 to 12 February in Dubai, UAE.

The company aims to strengthen Russia-MENA healthcare ties and give Middle East patients faster, more affordable access to Russia's advanced medical solutions. According to internal VTB Medicine data, more than 240,000 patients from the Middle East have received medical care in Russia since 2020. Egypt (22.5%), Iraq (5.8%), Iran (5.8%), Morocco (5%) and Algeria (4.2%) lead the countries of origin.

Middle East patients primarily seek oncology, radiology and radiotherapy (25.4%), followed by orthopaedics & traumatology (18.8%) and ophthalmology (19.3%). Оver 55,000 international patients were treated within Russia in 2024, including complex and rare cases.

VTB Medicine connects patients with leading state-owned medical centres and private clinics across oncology, advanced surgery, orthopaedics, cardiology, neurosurgery, and other high‑tech disciplines, while managing every stage of the treatment journey, from the first inquiry to post‑treatment follow‑up.​

“We help patients receive a specialist consultation and a second medical opinion from Russian clinics within 48-72 hours. In complex clinical cases, we arrange a multidisciplinary case conference involving specialists across relevant disciplines. VTB Medicine becomes a trusted guide for international patients, connecting them directly to Russia’s top specialists while providing full cultural and logistical support," said Sergey Nechaev, CEO of VTB Medicine.

At the World Health Expo Dubai, VTB Medicine announced its collaboration with European Medical Centre (EMC), Russia’s largest private healthcare provider for HNWIs (in the high‑end segment).​ EMC serves as a centre of excellence for complex oncology, cardiac and neurosurgical cases, as well as other advanced medical fields, including high-tech procedures. This collaboration is part of VTB Medicine’s expansion into the Gulf market through strategic partnerships with leading medical institutions, providing patients from the region with access to internationally recognised physicians and a full range of advanced medical services.

By uniting state-owned multidisciplinary medical centres with leading private providers into a single platform, VTB Medicine offers international patients a complete ecosystem that supports clinical excellence through coordinated logistics, clear communication, and long‑term follow‑up, ensuring continuity of care and dedicated support at every stage.

The company is actively developing partnerships with major insurance providers across the Middle East and exploring strategic agreements with regional healthcare facilitators and emergency medical services.

As part of this strategy, VTB Medicine is signing a cooperation agreement with Sage of Healthcare, a healthcare concierge service in Saudi Arabia. Under the agreement, the company will refer Saudi-based patients seeking treatment abroad to VTB Medicine for care in Russia. In turn, VTB Medicine will recommend Sage of Healthcare to Russian travellers visiting Saudi Arabia, including for religious tourism, to support on-the-ground arrangements and coordination.

About company

VTB Medicine, backed by VTB Group and Russia's Ministry of Health, serves as the "single window" gateway connecting international patients with Russia's world-class expertise in oncology, advanced surgery and high-tech care through top partners. From diagnostics and second medical opinion to full rehabilitation with flights, transfers and concierge support, VTB Medicine delivers clinical excellence with seamless, culturally sensitive service.