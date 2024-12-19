The first hotel to open in Diriyah invites guests to immerse in rich culture, authentic hospitality and traditional architecture

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Luxury Collection today announced the opening of Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Diriyah situated in the heart of the capital’s historic district. Referred to as the birthplace of the Kingdom, where the First Saudi State was established in 1727, Diriyah is reminiscent of centuries gone yet mindfully evolved to capture the timeless essence of the past.

“It is a privilege to introduce Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Diriyah, in a destination that serves as a bridge to Saudi Arabia’s rich and storied past,” said Helen Leighton, Vice President, Luxury Brands, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “The hotel’s authentic Najdi design and deeply immersive experiences embody The Luxury Collection’s dedication to preserving and celebrating cultural heritage. We look forward to welcoming global explorers to this remarkable location, where every detail reflects the traditions, architecture, and spirit of Diriyah.”

“We are proud to be celebrating the opening of this extraordinary and unique property – one that captures the essence of Diriyah’s proud history and heritage. This is the first of 40 amazing hotels Diriyah is developing to welcome the world to our City of Earth and experience world-class luxury set among a beautiful and inspirational landscape,” said Jerry Inzerillo, CEO, Diriyah Company Group.

Known for its historical significance and ancient Najdi architecture, Diriyah is home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif, offering a glimpse into the region's past with well-preserved and restored palaces, mosques, and mudbrick structures that are emblematic of Najd, the central region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Bab Samhan is coined from one of the most iconic gates in historic Diriyah, where ruler Imam Abdullah bin Saud, laid plans to defend the city.

Nestled within a labyrinth of alleyways, the hotel is the first to open in Diriyah and captures the region’s low-contour, mudbrick architecture with open courtyards and spaces to gather. Within the same organic walls that have cooled travellers and housed local warmth for thousands of years, the hotel has been carefully crafted with restored Najdi design elements inspired by the sun and the region’s wildflowers, palm fronds, and mountains.

Upon arrival guests are invited to step through grand Najdi doors and embark on a journey through time where the traditions of old are celebrated with modern elegance. Guests are welcomed with warm Saudi hospitality in the intimate lobby filled with lounge-style seating reminiscent of an Arabian home. At check in, guests are served traditional beverages, stuffed dates, cardamom coffee chocolates and spiced fruit ice-teas in Wujar, the lobby lounge that is inspired by the social places where coffee and tea simmered over open fires.

Sand-hued walls and graceful arches showcase local artwork, rugs and hand-crafted artifacts that flow through into the 134 guestrooms including 23 suites. The guestrooms reflect Nadji design with light cream hues and geometrical patterns complimented by local art, books and artifacts. Ancestral poetry pays homage to the cherished Arabian art of storytelling and enhances every turn down service.

The hotel invites guests to discover Saudi Arabia’s rich epicurean traditions with three distinctive restaurants each authentically showcasing the styles and presentations of the region's cuisine. Signature restaurant, Jareed, celebrates Najd culinary methods paired with contemporary techniques, and incorporates locally sourced seasonal produce to create authentic favorites including tender muqalal, hearty matazeez, and aromatic kabsa. Taleed by Chef Micheal Mina is a vibrant social space where guests can enjoy classic Mediterranean dishes crafted with modern finesse and regional flavours by the James Beard award winning chef. Medheef, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, features a dramatic open kitchen at its heart and serves seasonal dishes inspired by the chef’s international journeys.

For the ultimate indulgence guests can enjoy organic, restorative treatments and wellness experiences at The Earthen Spa. The calming space offers signature body wrap and scrub treatments, and a programme of guided meditation and yoga. Guests can discover Diriyah through guided running and walking paths or enjoy an invigorating workout in the exclusive Fitness Centre. For private events, the hotel features five flexible spaces flooded with natural light and a 400 square metre ballroom that accommodates up to 250 guests.

As a gateway to the city’s past, rituals of old are celebrated and new traditions are made at Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Diriyah. Guests are invited to explore the ancient roots of Saudi Arabia through guided tours of the nearby UNESCO site, attend storytelling sessions, poetry readings, and culinary tours, each crafted to provide a deep connection to the local heritage.

“We are proud to open the doors of Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Diriyah and invite global explorers to discover the history, culture and traditions of Diriyah,” said Fabrice Ducry, General Manager, Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Diriyah. “We look forward to welcoming guests who seek an unforgettable and immersive experience as they discover Saudi Arabia’s ancestral home.”

Starting rate from $400 (1500 SAR) per night.

