Egypt – Petal Ads, a leading advertising platform by Huawei, and Baaz, the first Arabic social media platform, have inked a new agreement, strengthening the two companies’ successful collaboration. The signing ceremony took place at Huawei premises in Cairo, Egypt on July 18th. Through leveraging Petal Ads' innovative capabilities, Baaz aims to accelerate the growth of its social network throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Baaz is a social media platform specially created in the Arab world for the Arab world. Baaz incubates diverse communities enabling users to connect with others who share similar interests, hobbies, and passion, all while upholding the region’s numerous significant cultural and societal values. Baaz Empowers those communities by providing them with innovative features enabling them to connect, conduct their conversations and share their content in a healthy environment. The platform employs advanced encryption technology that follows international laws and regulations to ensure privacy and data protection, and offers users a safe space for sharing authentic information through its easy and secure verification process. The official Baaz app is available on HUAWEI AppGallery and has already surpassed 6 million downloads in Egypt alone.

Petal Ads, Huawei’s revolutionary next-generation advertising platform, enriches ads with premium features and utilizes big data analytics to perform meticulous multi-dimensional targeting in order to deliver them with pinpoint accuracy to users throughout HUAWEI Mobile Services’s smart ecosystem and beyond. In addition to Huawei’s own media, Petal Ads provides additional coverage in MENA’s major third-party apps and media. Currently, there are over 18,000 apps integrated with Petal Ads, attracting millions of users per month and enabling partners to communicate key information on a vast new scale.

Petal Ads supports the creation of niche audiences through the Data Management Platform (DMP) for enhanced targeted advertising, as well as unobtrusive one-click installation, allowing users to download an app without having to navigate to a new page. Furthermore, with automatic bid adjustment, partners can improve conversions while drastically reducing cost-per-conversion, maximizing the effectiveness of any advertising budget.

The Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Eco Development and Operation, North Africa, stated: “We are overjoyed to share the establishment of this new partnership between Petal Ads and Baaz. HUAWEI Mobile Services prioritizes supporting the growth of local companies that can make a difference through their groundbreaking offerings and share our vision for a smarter AI world for all. We are confident that the unparalleled multidimensional targeting, excellent cost-effectiveness, and adaptability of Petal Ads will add more value to Baaz's vibrant social media platform.”

The previous partnership between Petal Ads and Baaz during the fourth quarter of 2022 yielded exceptional results. The social network’s Petal Ads-powered installs campaign achieved an impressive amount of AppGallery installations and a competitive CPI rate in comparison to other advertising platforms. Building on this accomplishment, Baaz opted to extend its collaboration with Petal Ads through the second half of 2023, investing in always-on campaigns to drive strong app growth by tapping into Huawei's massive user base of over 730 million.

“The partnership with HMS widens the horizons of collaboration to better serve our mutual and huge Egyptian users' base. At Baaz, we constantly seek partnerships that enhance our users' experience, empower them to purposefully lead communities, and encourage meaningful discussions around their interests,” said Mossab Sharayri, Chief Executive Officer at Baaz. “We have adopted a philosophy that thrives on change, new technology, teamwork, and partnerships within and beyond our organization, and Huawei’s innovative advertising platform, as well as its broader open, and smart ecosystem, align perfectly with our vision for developing the next generation of social media.”

In addition to the revolutionary advertising capabilities of Petal Ads, HUAWEI Mobile Services provide partners with exclusive benefits throughout the company's ever-evolving smart ecosystem. HMS shares its knowledge and expertise to assist in the development of cutting-edge apps and creative digital services for regional users, while its partners gain access to a vast and active audience, resulting in genuine joint success.

About Petal Ads

Petal Ads is a paid presentation service provided by Huawei for pan-ecosystem partners, delivers a broad array of mainstream ad formats to more than 730 million global Huawei device users. With a mission to enhance, the state of mobile advertising Petal Ads gives Huawei ecosystem partners the opportunity to transmit key information and provide quality services on a vast new scale, by serving as a bridge to Huawei device and Huawei Mobile Services users. With a data footprint that combines both branded Huawei demand as well as external advertisers, marketers have exclusive access to significant global user base of Huawei device users, who are currently not being serviced through similar technologies. Powered by Huawei built HMS Core that has a presence in over 170+ countries and regions, 96,000 R&D employees globally, and 580 million users, Petal Ads is committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organisation to create a fully connected, intelligent world. More information on Petal Ads can be found here:

https://ads.huawei.com/usermgtportal/home/index.html#/

To learn more, please contact: adsmea@huawei.com

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Kanianthra, Golin

Adnan Wahidi, Golin

HMSTeam@golin-mena.com