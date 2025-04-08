Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is reinforcing its digital transformation through carefully implemented technological solutions, bolstering efficiency, customer engagement, and seamless connectivity. Its latest advancements include an online inventory system, a cutting-edge mobile application, a unified Avaya-powered communication suite, and the adoption of SAP to enhance business processes.

As part of its commitment to innovation, Azizi Developments has introduced an advanced tool that allows interested buyers to browse and reserve units directly via its website. This upgrade ensures greater openness and convenience, creating a friction-free purchasing experience for investors and end-users. Complementing this, the Azizi mobile app now provides real-time access to up-to-date listings and a centralized client portal. By consolidating purchase tracking, document management, and direct messaging into one intuitive interface, the application cuts manual workloads for sales teams by over 50% and boosts user satisfaction by 40%, keeping all parties informed and engaged from initial inquiry until handover.

The company has also deployed an enterprise communications platform that runs on Avaya and seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Teams. Accessible on desktops, laptops, and smartphones, this solution combines voice, messaging, and video conferencing into a secure environment—reducing response times and enforcing end-to-end encryption. Concurrently, a strategic partnership with SAP is introducing RISE with SAP Private Cloud and SAP S/4HANA as the group’s new operational backbone. Adding SAP’s AI-driven capabilities will help the firm optimize business workflows, team management, and client service. By streamlining core systems under a resilient architecture, Azizi is well prepared to scale its portfolio to delivering 150,000 units and expanding into hospitality with greater agility and oversight.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We remain focused on pioneering smart solutions that improve productivity, transparency, and connectivity. Launching our web-based inventory platform, the Azizi Mobile App, a communication suite, and using SAP technologies are key milestones in our pursuit of delivering real estate excellence. These efforts enable us to better serve our customers, streamline procedures, and set new benchmarks in the sector.”

With these new transformative initiatives, Azizi Developments reinforces its position as a forward-thinking, innovation-led developer, ensuring an enhanced experience for all of its stakeholders.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 40,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, City of Arabia, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.