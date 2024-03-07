Dubai, UAE: As part of its continuous commitment towards social inclusion and efforts in integrating people of determination, Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is sponsoring the Rashid Center for People of Determination for the sixth consecutive year, with its aid being used for the development of classrooms and social spaces.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “As part of our efforts in the realm of social responsibility, we are honored to once again announce our sponsorship of the Rashid Center for People of Determination, now for the sixth consecutive year. This long-standing partnership is very important to us - we believe in the transformative power of inclusivity and empowerment, and in building a society where diversity is celebrated, one where every person is given the tools and opportunities to contribute meaningfully to a shared brighter future, regardless of their individual challenges. As we join hands with the Rashid Center again, we remain steasfast in this pursuit.”

Ms. Mariam Othman, Director of the Rashid Center for People of Determination, said: “We are very proud of our strong partnership with Azizi Development, which extends for more than six years, during which they sponsored classes that helped us greatly in accepting a group of people of determination who were on the waiting list. On this occasion, I would like to express my deep thanks and appreciation to Mr. Mirwais Azizi for this noble humanitarian support”.

Since its establishment in 1994, the Rashid Center for People of Determination has been a beacon of hope for children with special needs, offering top-tier education services and therapies. Renowned for its holistic and multi-disciplinary approach to special education, the center upholds international standards of excellence across all its programs.

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

