Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its partnership with UAE-based Urban Scape for the design and manufacture of high-quality outdoor and street furniture, including benches and litter bins, across several Azizi projects in MBR City, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai Sports City, and Al Furjan, including Riviera, Creek Views III, Grand, and Central.

Urban Scape has built a strong reputation for creating bespoke outdoor furniture solutions that balance visual attractiveness with exceptional durability. With decades of experience, the company has consistently delivered products designed to withstand harsh climates and ensure long-lasting functionality and resilience. With a strong presence across the region, Urban Scape serves a wide range of industries, offering reliable and sustainable solutions that elevate outdoor spaces with a blend of comfort, utility, and visual appeal.

In his comments, Tizian H. G. Raab, Head of PR & Communications of Azizi Developments, said: “We are pleased to now be partnering with the renowned and UAE-homegrown Urban Scape. Their expertise in crafting tier-one outdoor and street furniture aligns perfectly with our continuous endeavour to deliver well-designed, lifestyle-elevating communities. Urban Scape’s bespoke solutions will enhance both the aesthetic appeal and functionality of the communal outdoor spaces within our projects, adding refinement and tangible value for our investors, residents and visitors.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ - a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera has three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and specialty stores, and Les Jardins - a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

