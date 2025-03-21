Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has entered a strategic partnership with SAP to drive an end-to-end digital transformation of its operations, supporting its ambitious growth plans. As a net new customer, Azizi Developments will adopt RISE with SAP Private Cloud, including SAP S/4HANA, as well as a wider range of SAP solutions that will enhance the services it delivers to its stakeholders, with a focus on its clients and staff.

The signing ceremony, which was attended by the Group CEO of the Azizi Group of companies, Mr. Farhad Azizi, and Senior Vice President, SAP Middle East and Africa – South, Mr. Sergio Maccotta, as well as other senior management figures of both entities and several other key stakeholders, was held at Azizi Developments’ offices in the Conrad Hotel on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road on the 20th of March 2025.

This digital transformation project aims to create a unified digital architecture, streamlining operations and ensuring seamless integration across all departments. The project is particularly timely as the company expands its footprint in the UAE and beyond, necessitating enhanced efficiency, transparency, and real-time data access for agile and effective decision-making and execution.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi Group of companies, commented, "Since our inception, we've been committed to placing our customers at the very forefront of our business, part of which is our unwavering focus on delivering the highest levels of service quality. Our newly established partnership with SAP is a testament to this commitment, enabling us to integrate cutting-edge technologies that will streamline our operations to the benefit of all those who work and invest with us."

Azizi Developments is embarking on developing approximately 150,000 units, an ambitious expansion strategy that includes a recently announced investment of AED 1 billion to establish 12 new factories in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD). The adoption of SAP’s technologies will support this growth as well as Azizi’s diversification into hospitality, providing the agility and real-time insights needed to manage its expanding portfolio of world-class properties and luxury hotels across Dubai and beyond.

In addition to RISE with SAP, Azizi Developments will leverage SAP SuccessFactors to optimize workforce management, ensuring seamless talent acquisition, employee engagement, and performance tracking. The adoption of SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) will enable Azizi to integrate and extend applications, harness real-time analytics, and unlock new efficiencies through AI and automation. Azizi will also be implementing SAP sales and service components to further enhance the services employees deliver to customers. Meanwhile, SAP Field Service Management will enhance operational responsiveness by streamlining maintenance, improving resource allocation, and ensuring timely service delivery.

Mr. Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President, SAP Middle East and Africa - South, said, “This partnership reflects the growing importance of integrated and AI-driven business solutions in the real estate sector. By adopting RISE with SAP and our suite of intelligent technologies, Azizi Developments is building a strong digital foundation that enhances efficiency, agility, and long-term business resilience.”

SAP was selected for the project due to its deep industry expertise and its AI-infused portfolio and automatic upgrades to new technologies, enabling Azizi to benefit from a flexible, future-proof digital system. The deployment underscores Azizi Developments' dedication to innovation and operational excellence, aligning with its mission to deliver high-quality communities and exceptional customer experiences.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 40,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, worth tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, City of Arabia, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience.