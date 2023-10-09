Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has partnered with renowned Italian manufacturer Marazzi to bring an added touch of Italian craftsmanship and sophistication to the fourth phase of Azizi’s mega-project Riviera, situated in the heart of MBR City.

Marazzi is set to deliver high-end ceramic and porcelain tiles and a captivating range of mosaics and exquisite natural stone tiles for Riviera, phase four, adding aestehtic luxury and elegance to the project. Marazzi’s contribution to Phase 4 of the Riviera project will encompass premium tile products tailored to elevate the space through 120 x 120 slabs for living rooms, capturing the essence of marble; 60 x 120 bathroom tiles; and specialized slabs designed for kitchen and vanity countertops.

Established in 1935 in Italy, Marazzi is a distinguished global ceramic and porcelain tiles manufacturer. Renowned for its extensive high-end product portfolio, the company strongly emphasises innovation and sustainability within its designs and manufacturing processes. As an integral part of the Mohawk Group, a leading force in the flooring industry, Marazzi benefits from a robust corporate presence and an unwavering commitment to uncompromising quality.

Commenting on the new partnership, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Marazzi for the fourth phase of our mega-project, Riviera. This collaboration is a big stride, bringing together two industry leaders committed to excellence. Marazzi’s expertise in providing premium tile solutions perfectly aligns with our vision of delivering unmatched quality in every aspect of our developments. Together, we aim to set a new standard of luxury and sophistication, ensuring that the fourth phase of Riviera is an epitome of elegance in the real estate landscape.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

