

Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of Azizi Wares, its latest freehold residential and retail development located in Downtown Jebel Ali. Strategically positioned adjacent to Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), the world’s largest free zone and the Middle East’s biggest port, Azizi Wares offers investors and end-users an unparalleled opportunity to live and thrive at the heart of Dubai’s global business hub.

Azizi Wares comprises elegant studios and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, complemented by a selection of premium retail spaces. The residences feature ultra-modern interiors designed for contemporary living, while the project’s wide array of lifestyle-enhancing amenities includes swimming pools for adults and children, separate gyms for men and women, a private cinema, a children’s play area, a gaming lounge, a clubhouse, multipurpose hall, ample parking, and 24/7 security.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “Downtown Jebel Ali has quickly emerged as a prime hub for global business and modern living. With Azizi Wares, we are introducing a development that embodies connectivity and convenience, and that reflects our vision for Downtown Jebel Ali — shaping communities where contemporary living meets opportunity.”

With direct connectivity to Sheikh Zayed Road and the Dubai Metro, the development ensures seamless access to Dubai’s major business, retail, and leisure hubs. Surrounded by more than 100 Fortune Global 500 companies, residents benefit from close proximity to destinations such as Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Expo City Dubai, Al Maktoum International Airport, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Downtown Dubai.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

