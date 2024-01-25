Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, announced the 90% construction completion of Creek Views II, Azizi’s AED 350 million luxury development on the shores of the iconic Dubai Creek in Dubai Healthcare City. The highly esteemed development is scheduled for handover by Q1 2024.

Creek Views II’s unique design represents Dubai’s journey from its traditional past to a modern, reinvented future. It is strategically located in the most central part of the city and offers excellent connectivity. It comprises 587 residences across 116 studios, 436 one-bedroom apartments, and 35 two-bedroom residences, featuring two swimming pools, a sauna, a steam room, a fully equipped gym, and a children’s play area, among other premium amenities.

Its structure, blockwork, and internal plaster are now 100% complete, with MEP and HVAC being at 96% and 99% and tiling works at 90%, respectively, while the swimming pool and façade works now stand at 80% and 97%. External works are at 83%, with overall finishes being 93% complete, and the total manpower being 915.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are excited about the rapid progress in the construction of Creek Views II. The contractor has demonstrated outstanding performance, consistently exceeding our rigorous quality control and assurance standards while adhering to the project’s stringent delivery timeline. Creek Views II, with its strategic location, exceptional design, impeccable construction, and high-quality amenities both on-site and in the surrounding area, is poised to enhance the lifestyles of its future residents. The strong demand from local and international investors is a testament to our stakeholders' widespread embrace of this vision.”

Creek Views II is situated in Dubai Healthcare City, a beautifully landscaped community known for being Dubai’s hub for health and wellness. The location offers direct access to Al Khail Road and is home to various high-tech medical centres and lifestyle and shopping options. With picturesque views and an elegant, ultra-modern design and finishing, Creek Views II will grant residents a truly remarkable living experience.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

