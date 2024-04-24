Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private real estate developer in the UAE, has announced its partnership with Bureau Veritas for the structural design review of the fourth phase of Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community strategically located in the highly sought-after Mohammed Bin Rashid City, amid Dubai’s most important business, leisure, and retail hubs.

Bureau Veritas, founded as far back as 1828, is a renowned global provider of testing, inspection, and certification services. With operations spanning across 140 countries, the company offers expertise in ensuring compliance with quality, safety, and environmental standards over diverse sectors. Bureau Veritas offers detailed evaluations and accreditation that serve a pivotal role in maintaining high industry standards and ensuring community protection.

Commenting on the new partnership, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Bureau Veritas, with it representing a major stride in our unwavering commitment to excellence and quality in every facet of our developments. Through this partnership, we ensure that our homes in Riviera uphold the highest criteria for safety, sustainability, and innovation, enriching the lives of our investors and end-users.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences. Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor-friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com