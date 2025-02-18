Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a major step forward for Azizi Developments, Dubai’s leading private developer, Burj Azizi, the world’s second tallest tower at 725 meters, is now being launched for sales. The project is seen as a historic milestone for the real estate developer – tantamount to the realization of a long-cherished dream by its Founder and Chairman, Mr. Mirwais Azizi. Today, the 18th of February 2025, a major unveiling event is being held at the Coca Cola Arena, Dubai, to celebrate the occasion. The event will bring together over 15,000 guests from different walks of life, including government officials, investors and business leaders, diplomats, media representatives and influencers, and feature a major performance by American superstar Jennifer Lopez.

The unveiling event will be followed by the formal global sales launch which will take place tomorrow, the 19th of February 2025, in several major cities around the world, including Dubai (Conrad Hotel), Hong Kong (The Peninsula), London (The Dorchester), Mumbai (JW Marriott Juhu), Singapore (Marina Bay Sands), Sydney (Four Seasons Hotel) and Tokyo (Palace Hotel).

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mirwais Azizi said: “In Dubai and cities around the world, new projects come up every day. But projects like Burj Azizi happen only once in a generation. I feel overjoyed today that we celebrate Burj Azizi’s journey from conceptualization to launch. Burj Azizi has been a dream of mine for many years. It has been a tough challenge, having taken much tireless work by experts from around the world. But I am happy to announce that the dream is now on the path to realization.”

“The importance of Burj Azizi is not just in it is record-setting height or its quality of design and construction, but also in the fact that it is being built in Dubai, a city that is today the number one leader in the world in engineering and architecture. It this city of marvelous buildings, Burj Azizi will be a new milestone in innovation and workmanship. Its location on the Sheikh Zayed Road, named after the UAE’s founding father, is a key attraction, germane to the Burj Azizi idea as a legacy for Dubai”, added Mr. Azizi.

Scheduled for completion by 2028, the 725-meter high, 131+ story tower offers an exquisite mix of residential, hotel, retail and entertainment spaces. An ultra luxury mall, home to most high-end fashion brands, will occupy the retail section. The residential section will include luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. For every 20 floors of residences, a dedicated amenity floor is planned, consisting of swimming pools with sauna and steam room, a fully fitted gym and yoga center, a spa, a games room including billiard, chess and ping-pong, a business center, a kids’ play area, a cinema, a restaurant and coffee shop, and a supermarket. Moving up, the luxury apartments will be topped by ultra luxury penthouses, ranging from one to five-bedroom units and enjoying exclusive access to all amenities. Separate lobbies will serve the residences and the penthouse units.

Up even higher along this vertical world is an all-suite seven-star hotel, set to become a major attraction that will take Dubai’s standards of luxury and opulence to new heights. Inspired by seven cultural themes – Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Indian, Turkish, French and Russian – the hotel will offer a new standard in comfort and hospitality, including culturally styled restaurants for each cultural theme. An authentic Emirati restaurant will be another key feature of the hotel. Moreover, the hotel will include a luxury ballroom and a beach club.

Among the world records set by Burj Azizi will be the highest observation deck on level 130, the highest hotel lobby on level 111, the highest nightclub on level 126, the highest restaurant on level 122, and the highest hotel room on level 118. At the top, the building will also house a special museum that will showcase the chronology of the building’s evolution, recognising personalities involved through multimedia exhibits, including photo, video and graphics.

Commenting further on the importance of the support and inspiration provided by the leadership of Dubai, Mr Azizi added: “I extend my deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his visionary leadership, and to the Dubai authorities for their invaluable support in making this groundbreaking project possible. Burj Azizi is not just a structure; it is a tribute to the emirate’s ever-growing prominence on the global stage. We are honored to play a role in forming this city’s legacy, one that will prevail for all generations to come."

Global sales for Burj Azizi will begin from tomorrow, the 19th of February 2025, in Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, as well as on online at www.burjazizi.com.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

