Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its collaboration with Megalux, a prominent UAE-based outdoor and street furniture manufacturer. This partnership will see the integration of tailored benches, designer litter bins and more within several of Azizi’s key developments across MBR City, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai Sports City, and Al Furjan, including Riviera, Creek Views III, Grand, and Central.

Megalux has established itself as a trusted provider of outdoor furniture, recognized for its ability to create bespoke solutions that balance visual appeal with exceptional durability and functionality. With a strong track record in delivering products that are built to withstand the region’s challenging climate conditions, Megalux combines innovative designs with practical functionality to elevate outdoor environments. Serving a broad range of sectors, the company focuses on enhancing public and private spaces by offering adaptable, sustainable solutions that emphasize both comfort and aesthetic excellence.

In his comments, Tizian H. G. Raab, Head of PR & Communications of Azizi Developments, said: “The synergy created though this collaboration is to the benefit of all of our stakeholders, especially to those investing and residing in our properties. Megalux, a home-grown UAE-based brand much like ourselves, is perfectly aligned with our commitment to crafting communities that enrich lives. Their expertise in designing premium outdoor and street furniture will enhance the appeal of our developments significnatly, improving communal spaces for our residents, investors, and visitors.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ - a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera has three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and specialty stores, and Les Jardins - a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.