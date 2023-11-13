Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the 46% construction completion of Amber, its premium condominium project in Dubai’s highly acclaimed growth corridor, Al Furjan. Amber, launched just months ago, comprises a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, and is due to be completed in Q2 of 2024. In October, Azizi had achieved a remarkable milestone by having sold all of the studios and one-bedroom units within the development.

Amber’s structure is now 99% complete, with blockwork at 90%, internal plaster and MEP at 79% and 34%, HVAC and tiling works at 33% and 6%, and external works at 2%, respectively. The overall finishes are now at 25%, with a total workforce increased to 343.

In his comments, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “The rapid progress we’re achieving at Amber signifies not only our commitment to completing this quality project faster than planned, but also our dedication to innovation and excellence. Our direct, hands-on approach to material procurement and exclusive collaborations with top-tier contractors have propelled our success. Embracing advanced technologies and partnering with industry leaders has accelerated our construction timeline and raised the bar for quality. With Amber’s anticipated completion in Q2 2024 drawing near, we remain steadfast in creating vibrant, thriving communities that enhance the lives of those we serve.”

With the high importance Azizi places on its projects’ swift completion and adherence to stringent construction timelines, the developer is well on track to hand over its Amber units by Q2 2024. The project also features several premium amenities, including a variety of retail and dine-in options, landscaped walking areas, a well-equipped gymnasium, children’s play areas, two swimming pools, ample parking and 24-hour security, among others.

Azizi Amber is situated in one of new Dubai’s most promising growth corridors, Al Furjan, positioning it at the heart of the action yet at a comfortable distance from the daily hustle of the city. Nestled within a booming community, amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores, Azizi Amber is just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station, making it one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate. Just 7 minutes from Jafza and Ibn Battuta Mall, 10 minutes from JBR and Dubai Marina, 15 minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport and Palm, 25 minutes from DIFC and Business Bay, and 12 minutes from Expo City, Azizi Amber offers easy access to a wide variety of business, retail and leisure attractions.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com