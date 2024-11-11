13-Year Partnership aims to Leverage AI-Powered Solutions in Transforming Azerbaijan’s Energy Infrastructure

COP29, Baku, Azerbaijan: During the opening of 29th UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29), IntelliGrid, a joint venture between Esyasoft Holding and Presight AI, officially signed an agreement with SOCAR, a fully state-owned national oil and gas company headquartered in Baku, Azerbaijan, to implement a state-of-the-art Smart Gas Grid Management System across the entire AzeriGas service area in Azerbaijan. The project, set as a 13-year partnership, represents a significant investment of USD 480M to transform Azerbaijan’s energy infrastructure while incorporating advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies.

Mr Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, and Mr Bipin Chandra, Board Director of IntelliGrid and Group CEO of Esyasoft Holding, signed the agreement. Mr Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SOCAR, and Mr Ajay Hans Raj Bhatia, CEO of Digital Transformation, International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), the global diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, witnessed the signing ceremony. This underscores the UAE’s strong commitment to fostering international collaborations and promoting sustainable solutions globally.

Mr Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, stated, “This partnership with IntelliGrid marks a pivotal step in our journey towards a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy sector. By leveraging the latest AI-driven technologies, we are committed to optimising our gas infrastructure and reducing emissions. Moreover, we are setting a new standard for energy management in the region. SOCAR’s collaboration with IntelliGrid underscores our dedication to pioneering advancements that will contribute to our climate commitments.”



Mr Bipin Chandra, Board Director of IntelliGrid and Group CEO of Esyasoft Holding highlighted the significance of the partnership: “This agreement marks a major milestone for both IntelliGrid and SOCAR. By implementing our Smart Gas Grid Management System, we are modernising the gas distribution network and leveraging AI-driven solutions to enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability across Azerbaijan’s energy infrastructure. We are excited to bring our expertise to this long-term collaboration and contribute to Azerbaijan’s energy transition goals.”

“Sustainability is central to our mission, and this announcement represents a great landmark for IntelliGrid. It is an honour to partner with SOCAR/AzeriGas, as this partnership leverages IntelliGrid’s AI capabilities to bring data analytics, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring to Azerbaijan’s gas distribution network, optimising gas consumption, reducing losses, and enhancing overall operations," added Mr Abdul Karim Sawan, CEO of IntelliGrid.

Smart distribution systems equipped with advanced metering enable precise consumption tracking, leak detection, and optimised gas flow, leading to improved energy usage and lower emissions. Aligned with the COP28 goal to double energy efficiency by 2030, this initiative marks a significant step toward achieving this global target.

About IntelliGrid

Formed in 2024 as a joint venture between Esyasoft Holding and Presight, IntelliGrid combines expertise in energy technology and artificial intelligence to deliver innovative solutions for smart grid and energy management systems. The company’s mission is to enable the digital transformation of utility networks, optimising operations through data-driven insights and sustainable practices.

About SOCAR

SOCAR, a global energy company headquartered in Azerbaijan, specialises in the extraction, processing, and distribution of energy resources. As the largest integrated energy enterprise in the South Caucasus region, the company has a significant presence worldwide, underscoring its importance in various international markets.

About AzeriGas

Azeriqaz Production Union (PU), a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), is the primary organisation responsible for natural gas distribution and retail supply across Azerbaijan. Serving approximately 2.6 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers, Azeriqaz PU operates an extensive network of over 73,000 kilometres of medium and low-pressure pipelines, with a gasification level reaching around 97%. Established in the mid-20th century, its network spans both urban and rural areas, supported by 11 Regional Offices and more than 70 Service Centers. Azeriqaz PU supplies over 7 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas annually and owns and operates all distribution assets in Azerbaijan, excluding the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

About Esyasoft Holding

Esyasoft Holding Ltd. is a pioneering leader in the energy transition, offering an extensive range of smart solutions and products across the utility sectors. Specialising in modernising, digitalising, and automating utility grids, Esyasoft delivers innovative services, including smart grid technologies, advanced metering infrastructure, IoT, AI, and analytics solutions. The company’s expertise extends to mobility solutions, EV charging, climate technology, water technology, and energy storage, empowering utilities to drive efficiency and sustainability. With offices in over ten countries and a commitment to expanding its global reach, Esyasoft serves more than 35 global utilities in over 10 countries worldwide, significantly transforming the energy landscape. For more information: www.esyasoft.com.

About Presight



Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by GenAI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied AI to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

