Dubai, UAE – Azentio Software, the end-to-end BFSI software specialist, announced the launch of its next-generation Islamic Finance Origination (IFO) solution. Purpose-built for speed, compliance, and scale, the new offering is set to transform how financial institutions deliver retail, SME, and corporate financing across the GCC.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment as GCC economies diversify and FinTech adoption becomes central to all national economic transformation agendas. National programmes such as Saudi Vision 2030, the UAE’s Financial Inclusion Strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030, Bahrain Vision 2030, Oman Vision 2040, and Kuwait’s digital transformation roadmap are reshaping financing priorities, with regulators demanding faster innovation alongside stricter compliance.

Sanjay Singh, CEO Azentio Software said: “Technology should do more than lift efficiency, it should open doors. With Azentio Islamic Finance Origination, we enable GCC institutions to launch at pace, make smarter decisions, and stay confidently compliant as regulations evolve. Most importantly, we help widen access to finance for corporates, SMEs, and retail customers. This launch reflects our commitment to powering sustainable growth and financial inclusion across the region.”

Yet the gap remains significant. According to the World Bank, only 11% of SMEs in the region currently have access to formal funding. At the same time, the GCC private financing market is projected to expand to USD 11–20 billion within the next six years, while corporate and investment banking revenues are forecast to reach USD 90–100 billion by 2030 (IMF).

Regional FinTech momentum

United Arab Emirates: A joint Emirates NBD–PwC report projects the UAE FinTech market will grow from USD 3.16 billion in 2024 to USD 5.71 billion by 2029, powered by high consumer adoption, investor confidence, and public–private partnerships. Initiatives such as Hub71 and open banking frameworks are reinforcing the UAE’s role as a regional leader.

Saudi Arabia: The Kingdom has a dedicated FinTech Strategy under Vision 2030, aiming to position itself as a global hub. Having already surpassed its 70% non-cash transaction target two years ahead of schedule in 2023, Saudi Arabia’s momentum is driven by 97% smartphone penetration, a young population, and regulatory innovation from FinTech Saudi and SAMA’s sandbox programmes.

Qatar: The Qatar FinTech Strategy 2023, under Qatar National Vision 2030, prioritises digitalisation and a cashless economy. Backed by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), which has pledged over USD 1 billion into venture capital funds, Qatar’s fintech ecosystem is scaling fast across payments, digital banking, and Islamic fintech.

Oman: Under Vision 2040, Oman has launched a National FinTech Strategy with central bank-led sandboxes, open banking guidelines, and academic partnerships to foster innovation. Growth will be fuelled by digital payments, wealth management, and a young, tech-savvy population.

Bahrain: Through Bahrain Vision 2030, the country has established itself as one of the region’s most fintech-friendly environments, with Bahrain FinTech Bay, regulatory sandboxes, and strong Islamic finance credentials making it a hub for digital-first experimentation and regional integration.

Kuwait: Kuwait is accelerating its digital transformation with supportive regulation and a strong focus on fintech integration. Between 2025 and 2030, the market is set for rapid expansion — with notable emphasis on Islamic fintech, digital payments, and inclusivity (41% of fintech startups are already female-led).

Azentio’s Islamic Finance Origination directly addresses these regional needs by enabling banks to launch products faster, strengthen compliance, and expand access to both conventional and Islamic financing.

Built for speed, compliance, and scale:

70% faster product launches with built-in compliance, cutting time-to-market from months to weeks.

Smarter credit decisions via automation, dynamic workflows, and integration with KYC, AML, and credit bureau systems.

Cloud-ready, scalable architecture that adapts easily to regulatory change.

Future-proof innovation with support for advanced analytics and alternative data sources.

Commenting on the launch, L Guru Raghavendran, Senior Vice President, Lending – Product Management, Azentio Software, said: “Our mission is to empower financial institutions with technology that doesn’t just improve efficiency but creates lasting impact. With our new Islamic Finance Origination product, we are enabling GCC banks to innovate faster, comply with evolving regulations, and expand access to financing for corporate, SMEs and retail customers. This launch reflects Azentio’s commitment to supporting the region’s broader economic and financial inclusion goals.”

He added: “The GCC is at a tipping point in financing, where speed, compliance, and trust are non-negotiable. Our solution unifies intelligence, automation, and compliance in one offering, giving banks the agility to innovate and the resilience to scale responsibly.”

About Azentio

Azentio is a leading provider of purpose-built, intelligence-driven technology solutions designed to transform the banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) sectors. By combining cutting-edge innovation with deep domain expertise, Azentio empowers businesses to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. With a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Azentio delivers world-class technology that streamlines processes and delivers tangible results, enabling organizations to achieve sustainable success. For more information on Azentio, please visit www.azentio.com.