Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Axis Communications announced the launch of a state-of-the-art recording server specifically designed to optimize AI-based analytics applications, such as free text search in AXIS Camera Station Pro Smart search. This server offers unparalleled performance and efficiency in busy scenes. It provides customers with the tools they need to unlock the full potential of their video surveillance systems.

AXIS Camera Station S1228 Rack AI Optimized Server offers advanced capabilities to enhance investigations. It ensures exceptional user experiences when using free text search, even in the most demanding and fast-paced environments. Users can easily search through video footage from multiple cameras using free text search and quickly find moving objects. This server leverages a powerful configuration, including an NVIDIA Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), two Solid-State Drives (SSDs), and a powerful processor. It efficiently processes numerous moving objects within a scene and retrieves user-specified queries entered into the free text search field. Compared to a standard server, AXIS S1228 Rack AI handles up to 10 times more detections, depending on scene and resolution. As a result, free text search results appear up to 1000 times faster in busy scenes compared to standard servers.

Key benefits include:

Optimized for AI-based analytics applications such as free text search

Ideal for busy scenes with many moving objects

28 AXIS Camera Station Pro licenses and 12 TB storage

Next Business day onsite replacement and 5-year warranty

High cybersecurity features and standards

This secure device is designed to meet stringent government policies. For instance, it uses a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) that is FIPS 140-2 level 2 certified. Produced in a TAA-designated country, it also complies with NDAA FY19 and FY2023 and comes with a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for full regulatory compliance. Furthermore, with services such as Keep Your Hard Drive and Next Business Day Onsite Support, as well as a 5-year hardware warranty, users can depend on Axis for first-class quality, reliability, and support.