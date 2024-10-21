Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Axis Communications, the global leader in security and network surveillance technologies, celebrated the grand opening of the company’s new office and Axis Experience Center in Saudi Arabia, solidifying its presence in the kingdom and reaffirming its commitment to sharing new ideas and fostering new relationships in the Middle East.

An opening ceremony for the new hub took place on 16 October and was attended by members of the Axis MEA team, notable guests including Peter Lindström, Executive VP of Sales & Marketing at Axis Communications, Verena Rathjen, Vice President EMEA at Axis Communications, and Petra Menander, Swedish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, as well as members of the media and other business and industry stakeholders.

The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and live demonstrations of Axis’s advanced technologies, and served as a networking opportunity for key Axis partners and customers. The event also featured speeches from notable guests, including Peter Lindström, Executive VP of Sales & Marketing at Axis Communications.

“The brand-new center in Riyadh not only signals our commitment to the region, but our commitment to bring the experience it offers to our valued customers and partners in Saudi Arabia. With this launch, we are positioned to proudly showcase the potential of Axis solutions in key industries, as well as the value offerings that make Axis the leader in smart surveillance technology around the world,” Lindström said.

A place of inspiration and excellence

The Axis Experience Center in Riyadh is the second center of its kind in the Middle East, with a center already operating in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The state-of-the-art, 252 sqm facility, located at Unit 6-8, Home Offices, Al Urubah Road, serves as a hub and meeting point for Axis customers, partners and integrators, and features a behind-the-scenes look at the latest technologies and innovations. These include innovations in key research and product development areas, including end-to-end solutions, smart cities and smart traffic management, cybersecurity, and total cost of ownership (TCO).

Visitors to the center will get to enjoy a hands-on demonstration of Axis network video, audio, and access control solutions, and learn more about how their organizations can unlock new business value and benefit from those solutions. Visitors can also learn more about the current trends in the physical security industry, and gain expert insights on current and future technological developments.

“The Axis Experience Center puts our technology at the fingertips of our customers and stakeholders, enabling a closer look and subsequent understanding of how we leverage that technology to deliver results. At the same time, the space brings us closer to our customers, enabling us to learn more about them and find out how we can refine our product and service offering to fully meet their organizational needs,” said Verena Rathjen, Vice President EMEA at Axis Communications.

Axis partners enjoy exclusive benefits at the center, including usage of the venue to host client events and provide clients with hands-on demonstrations, access to technology specialists for support and networking, and assistance in designing holistic security and surveillance solutions to meet their specific business needs.

Critical infrastructure and regional investment

A major feature of the Axis Experience Center in Riyadh is its focus on innovation in critical infrastructure and adjacent segments. Reliable critical infrastructure and industries such as energy and Oil & Gas are vital for the region, and thus Axis offers a wide-ranging portfolio of products and systems that provide operators with greater awareness and insights. With the help of Axis, infrastructure operators can increase productivity and performance levels, enhance their health and safety protocols and procedures, and better secure themselves against all known threat vectors.

The opening of the Axis Experience Center also marks a turning point for its presence in the Middle East, a market that is not only thriving but remains strategically crucial for industries and businesses throughout the global economy. The hub enables Axis to build new and strengthen existing relationships with local stakeholders, while also pledging support to the socioeconomic growth and prosperity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Being one of Sweden’s most successful and impactful brands, Axis Communications embodies the qualities of respect, refinement, and reliability that Saudi Arabia and other nations in the region embody. Through multinational collaboration and a shared desire to build a safer, smarter, and more sustainable future, we can lead the charge in effective transformation and set a new standard in the global security industry,” said Petra Menander, Swedish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Axis invites people to explore the new Axis Experience Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and discover how its latest solutions can help meet unique organizational needs in the region. To learn more and schedule a visit to the center, please contact Ali Al Mustafa at ali.almustafa@axis.com

For more information about Axis Experience Centers around the world, Click Here.