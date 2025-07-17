Dubai, UAE – AWS has announced general availability of the AWS WAF simplified console experience that reduces web application security configuration steps by up to 80% and provides expert-level protection to help optimize application security.

AWS WAF helps protect web applications and APIs against common web exploits and bots that could affect availability, compromise security, or consume excessive resources. Security teams can now implement comprehensive protection for applications within minutes through pre-configured protection packs that incorporate AWS security expertise and are continuously updated to address emerging threats. These templates provide extensive security coverage including protection against common web vulnerabilities, malicious bot traffic, application layer DDoS events, and API-specific threats, all customized to your application type.

With the new console experience, select the application type, such as E-commerce platforms or transaction processing applications, to automatically apply expert-curated protection rules optimized for the specific use case.

The unified dashboard provides consolidated security metrics, threat detection, and rule performance data, enabling security teams to quickly identify and respond to potential threats while maintaining full security control. Key security controls, including rate limiting, geographic restrictions, and IP reputation filtering, can be customized through an intuitive single-page interface that reduces configuration time.

The new AWS WAF console experience is available in all AWS Regions.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 114 Availability Zones within 36 geographic regions, with announced plans for 16 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Chile, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.