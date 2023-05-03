400,000 GEMS alumni and their families around the world provided free access

Loyalty programme offers vast range of saving opportunities and special deals

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: In a move that will delight more than 400,000 GEMS Education alumni across the world, GEMS Rewards, GEMS Education’s award-winning loyalty programme, is now available to all GEMS students, past and present – for life.

Students, along with an unlimited number of their family and friends, can instantly take advantage of GEMS Rewards’ vast and diverse range of shopping and lifestyle deals, promotions, and savings not just while they’re at school, but long after they’ve graduated. And they can do so from anywhere in the world. Forever.

The opportunity follows a link-up between the unique GEMS For Life programme, which features pillars covering employment experience, university partnerships and the massive alumni network, and GEMS Rewards.

Rana Elkassem, Alumni Manager at GEMS For Life, said: “Our alumni are our international ambassadors, those who will forever carry the GEMS legacy. With world-class education comes great benefits, and we are happy to announce that GEMS Rewards is now available for life to our 400,000 strong alumni network all over the world. Our alumni can look forward to a vast variety of discounts on F&B, travel, leisure, and much more.”

Securing this lifetime access to GEMS Rewards is absolutely free and simply requires those eligible to download and register on the GEMS Alumni app.

The exclusive GEMS Rewards programme is designed to make quality education accessible and enhance the lifestyle of members. Whether making savings through student referrals and the GEMS FAB Credit Card, earning GEMS Points via hotel and flight bookings, or purchasing gift cards on the dedicated app, members enjoy incredible benefits and discounts across dining, shopping, leisure, entertainment, beauty, wellness, travel and much more.

Ershad Ahmed, Vice President – Loyalty and Strategic Partnerships at GEMS Education, said: “GEMS Rewards is the only programme of its kind that offers parents a variety of ways to make substantial savings on school fees and day-to-day expenses. No other education provider comes close and, together with our GEMS for Life programme, we’re ensuring GEMS families and students gain on all fronts. Now, with our hundreds of thousands of alumni joining the GEMS Rewards platform, we’re in a position to not only grow and diversify the saving and lifestyle benefits on offer for our members, but also make them available for life. This really is a gamechanger.”

