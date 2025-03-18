Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AviLease, a PIF Company and a global aircraft lessor, today announced the successful delivery of three Airbus A320neo aircraft to SDH Wings International Leasing Limited (“SDH Wings”), a joint venture with the Chinese sovereign fund in which AviLease holds a 10% stake. The three aircraft are on long-term lease to an airline based in Saudi Arabia. With these deliveries SDH Wings now owns twenty-five aircraft.

This transaction marks a new stage in the collaboration between the two partners and is part of a broader Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire a further twenty predominantly new-technology aircraft.

Under the MOU, AviLease will support SDH Wings in expanding its fleet portfolio while strengthening the partnership with Sichuan Development International Holdings (SDIH), the majority shareholder of SDH Wings. By leveraging AviLease’s expertise in leasing and financing modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, SDH Wings aims to capitalize on opportunities in the aviation financing market.

“This delivery is a significant milestone in our relationship with SDH Wings,” said Edward O’Byrne, CEO of AviLease. “We are pleased to support their growth through these next generation aircraft and look