Dubai, UAE:– AVIAREPS, the global leader in tourism, aviation and hospitality representation with 67 offices in 61 countries around the world, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new webinar series "Tourism Talks". This engaging series of webinars aims to provide insights and expert perspectives on the ever-evolving landscape of tourism and to give industry professionals the opportunity to gain valuable market intelligence.

The first webinar, "Changing traveller behaviour and trends", will take place on August 16th at 10:00am CEST. As the travel industry continues to evolve, understanding and adapting to the shifting trends and behaviors of travelers have become paramount. During the first webinar, 3 expert panelists from Qatar Tourism, Marriott International and Mabrian Technologies will present the latest insights, research, and strategies that will help tourism businesses stay ahead in this dynamic landscape. From shifts in travel destinations, to changing preferences, expectations, and habits of travelers worldwide, to the adoption of new travel technologies, this webinar promises to be a comprehensive exploration of the forces shaping the future of tourism.

To register for the webinar, please visit: https://tourismtalks.aviarepscrm.com/. Participation is free, but spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

AVIAREPS’ "Tourism Talks" webinars will be held regularly, each focusing on a different relevant and pressing topic within the tourism industry. AVIAREPS is committed to providing a platform for discussions, fostering knowledge sharing, and empowering travel professionals to navigate the dynamic travel landscape successfully.

Victoria Mukranova, International Director Tourism at AVIAREPS: "We are excited to launch the 'Tourism Talks' webinar series. Our aim is to facilitate meaningful conversations among industry stakeholders, creating a space where valuable insights and best practices can be exchanged. Together, we can adapt and innovate, ensuring a sustainable and successful future for global tourism."

About AVIAREPS

AVIAREPS is the world’s leading international representation, marketing and communications company for aviation, tourism, hospitality, and food and beverage brands. Founded in Germany in 1994 with the ambition to help clients to step into global markets, the company’s global network now expands around the world to six continents.

The AVIAREPS service portfolio includes extensive expertise in representation and sales, marketing and communications, business development, IT solutions and financial services. In addition to their well-established General Sales Agent (GSA) services and tourism marketing representation, AVIAREPS provides more than 250 clients with support in digital marketing, advertising, public relations, crisis communications, social media management, event coordination, sales, web design and more.

For more information on how AVIAREPS influences where and how travelers choose to spend their time and money, please visit www.aviareps.com