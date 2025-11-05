Dubai, UAE : Investor-focused real estate developer AVIAAN today announced the launch of AED 185 million Arthouse Residences project in Meydan. This is the first development under the New York-based Arthouse branded residences portfolio in Dubai and the second in the UAE, following the recent launch of Arthouse Beach Residences in Ras Al Khaimah.

The project strengthens AVIAAN’s strategic partnership with Clédor, which has been appointed as the development management partner for Arthouse Residences in Meydan. Founded by industry veteran Omar Gull, the company leverages decades of experience from leading firms such as Dubai Holding, Emaar Properties, DAMAC Properties, and JLL. Clédor brings extensive experience in project management and construction quality, ensuring that Arthouse Residences will meet the highest standards of development.

Located in the heart of Meydan, one of Dubai’s most desirable residential locations, Arthouse Residences will offer premium residential units designed with AVIAAN’s signature design-first philosophy. The project will provide an elevated living experience with cutting-edge architecture and an exceptional location.

Gaurav Aidasani, Founder & CEO of AVIAAN said: “We are incredibly proud to launch AVIAAN’s first project in Dubai with a globally respected concept like Arthouse. This marks not just a milestone for our company, but a commitment to delivering curated living experiences that speak to the sophistication and ambition of this vibrant city. Our continued partnership with Cledor ensures that we uphold world-class standards in every aspect of development and delivery.”

Omar Gull, Founder of Clédor, added: “Our partnership with AVIAAN is about creating synergy—combining a shared belief in investor-focused development and a commitment to creating lasting value for the market. Arthouse Residences in Meydan is the culmination of this collaboration, reflecting our unified approach to creating exceptional, high-quality living spaces. Being entrusted with the Arthouse brand in regional markets is both an honour and a responsibility. We are excited to build on the success of Arthouse’s launch in Marjan and bring this unique, distinctive concept to the vibrant Dubai market.”

The AVIAAN-Cledor partnership leverages complementary expertise in project management, design excellence, and construction quality. Cledor brings robust development management capabilities, supported by 55+ years of combined management experience and a network of over 20,000 agents across 700+ agencies.

Founded by Gaurav Aidasani, a renowned industry veteran with a billion-dollar track record in sales and over 18 years of experience, AVIAAN is set to deliver an exceptional portfolio of projects valued at AED 1.7 billion across multiple strategic locations in Dubai.

AVIAAN’s entry into the competitive UAE market marks a natural progression for Aidasani, who is widely known for his role in building Union Square House into one of the top five performing brokerages in the UAE. With a transition from brokerage to development, Gaurav brings a wealth of market insight, strong investor trust, and a robust network of industry relationships.

About AVIAAN

AVIAAN is a Dubai-based real estate developer with deep market knowledge and an investor-focused mindset. The company focuses on creating distinctive residential experiences that combine innovative design, strategic location selection, and exceptional build quality. AVIAAN's portfolio reflects a commitment to delivering projects that enhance Dubai's architectural landscape while providing sustainable value to investors and homebuyers.

ABOUT Clédor

Clédor is an integrated real estate development firm offering turnkey solutions to private investors and developers. Founded by experienced industry leaders, Clédor provides a comprehensive range of services across the complete off-plan development lifecycle, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and exceptional value at every stage.

Clédor expertise spans project advisory, feasibility analysis, financial planning, cost and construction management, sales strategy, CRM operations, marketing execution, and post-sales services. From initial concept to final handover, Clédor seamlessly integrates every element to deliver results that create sustainable long-term value for clients and communities alike.

Founded in 2023 by industry veteran Omar Gull, the company leverages decades of experience from leading firms such as Dubai Holding, Emaar Properties, Damac Properties, and JLL. Clédor stands as a powerhouse in the real estate space, backed by 55+ years of management experience, a dedicated core team of 30+ experts, and a thriving broker network of over 20,000 agents across 700+ agencies. With a robust pipeline of projects totaling over 1.2 million sq.ft. of sellable area and a Gross Development Value (GDV) of AED 2.3 billion, Clédor’ is at the forefront of Dubai’s real estate landscape.