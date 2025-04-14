Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - A VEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability has an nounced its participation at SaudiFood Manufacturing Exhibition (April 13–15, 2025) alongside its partner AVEVA Select Saudi at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centr e. The company will highlight the AVEVA Unified Operations Center, a platform designed to support the digital transformation of the food and beverage value chain and demonstrate how its solutions enable industries to build resilience, improve efficiency, and ensure the responsible use of resources.

“We are happy to be a part of the SaudiFood Manufacturing Show with AVEVA Select Saudi our partner in Saudi Arabia. Together, we are empowering food and beverage companies in the Kingdom to adopt a data-driven approach, enabling them to better manage risks, enhance collaboration, and drive both commercial agility and sustainable growth. As we continue to support the Kingdom and its growing food manufacturing sector, we are excited to meet customers, partners, and innovators, and share our commitment to shape and support a collaborative, resilient and future-ready food industry,” says Jamal Emran, Global Accounts Sales Director, AVEVA.

The AVEVA Unified Operations Center is a platform that delivers real-time operational insights to enable manufacturers for smarter decision-making across every stage of the value chain. This solution also supports predictive maintenance, quality compliance, and resource optimization, enabling food and beverage producers to boost productivity, reduce waste, and meet sustainability goals. By offering seamless integration with existing systems, the AVEVA Unified Operations Center helps manufacturers drive innovation and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to drive innovation and industrial growth.

As a recognized leader in smart manufacturing, AVEVA collaborates with 23 of the top 25 food and beverage manufacturers globally, helping them leverage Industry 4.0 technologies to transform their operations. By embracing digital innovation, these manufacturers drive efficiency, maximize return on capital investments, and boost profitability. AVEVA’s software is purpose-built for diverse sectors from manufacturing and marine to power and infrastructure, with capabilities and analytics that draw on 20+ years of experience.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 7,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.