Dubai, UAE: AVEVA has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022, ranking #4 in the Manufacturing category.

This year’s list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. AVEVA was specifically selected for driving digital transformation and sustainability across some of the world’s essential industries, and for delivering technologies that connect data and artificial intelligence (AI) tools with human insight to provide business and environmental outcomes that are shaping the future of industry.

“A holistic and sustainable transformation of the manufacturing sector is paramount to improve business and environmental performance at a global scale, and AVEVA’s technologies are helping companies capture and utilize sustainability-related data at speed,” said AVEVA CEO Peter Herweck. “For example, AVEVA Process Simulation helps engineers design sustainable processes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – a critical first step in enabling engineers to think more holistically about designing feasible, reliable, and profitable facilities that are also more sustainable.”

AVEVA’s software is already helping customers like Danone, GlaxoSmithKline and Borg Manufacturing to deliver environmental and financial benefits such as:



• Between 15-30% in savings in energy costs, 9-15% reductions in carbon emissions, downtime reductions of up to 25%.



• Up to 15% savings in total installed cost and up to 30% in design costs.



• Faster and smarter feedstock decisions (from 2 days to 2 hours) for improved climate impact and shorter downtime.

In addition, AVEVA’s technology is helping to bridge the gap between AI and the human workforce. Root cause analysis, optimized solutions, and risk assessments guide workers to the most efficient decision for business. They can also gain the insight needed to identify the right course of action with the highest probability of success for improved efficiency and profitability.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The 2022 Manufacturing winners were lauded for their commitment to working smarter. In an industry that is innovating around training and safety, implementing technologies such as AI and machine learning in new ways, and prioritizing environmentally conscious processes, AVEVA distinguished itself from a crowded field for bringing new ideas to the fore and centering sustainability.



The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

