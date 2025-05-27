Doha, Qatar- AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability has announced AVEVA Innovate Qatar on 3rd June at the Marriott Marquis City Center, Doha. The event will focus on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies are transforming industries through smarter, connected operations while accelerating the shift towards a sustainable digital economy. AVEVA will highlight how its solutions support customers to enhance performance and drive sustainability across the asset lifecycle.

As part of Qatar National Vision 2030, and to support Qatar’s goals for technological advancement, sustainability, and economic diversification, the country is accelerating its journey towards a digitally empowered economy that focuses on six key pillars: hyper-connectivity, hyper-computing, hyper-automation, digital innovation, digital economy, and digital infrastructure. .

“We support Qatar’s Vision 2030 by empowering companies mainly from sectors such as O&G, Power, Chemicals, EPC, CPG & Infrastructure, to become more sustainable, efficient, and digitally connected. Our advanced technologies such as AI, cloud, and digital twin, accelerate their journey towards smarter and more connected operations, laying the foundation for a resilient digital economy. At AVEVA Innovate Qatar we will demonstrate how our technology enables partners and customers to achieve real, measurable progress across the industry to align with the nation’s long-term goals for economic diversification and sustainability,” said Nayef Bou Chaaya, AVEVA Vice President, Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

AVEVA experts will lead sessions on various topics including new ways to deliver capital projects, the different steps in the journey towards autonomous operations such as hybrid platforms with predictive analytics, IT-OT data convergence for AI and machine learning, carbon chain optimization, collaboration, and net-zero strategies. From optimizing Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) and improving asset reliability to reducing emissions, AVEVA’s solutions deliver measurable results. With CONNECT, AVEVA’s intelligent industrial platform, organizations can securely collaborate and share data with colleagues, partners, and original equipment manufacturers within a cloud-secured environment.

AVEVA is driving digital transformation by working closely with its customers Qatar Foundation and Qatar Power. These collaborations align with Qatar’s Digital Agenda, which enables a more connected nation through advanced technologies and sustainable innovation.

