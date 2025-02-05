Vehicle Report reaches 18,500 users in one year since launch, showcasing expanding industry influence

Dubai, UAE – AutoData Middle East, a subsidiary of World Automotive Group (WAG) and a leading automotive data solutions provider in the UAE, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Royal Swiss Auto Services and MP Warranties. This collaboration aims to enhance the customer experience for Vehicle Report users by offering premium warranty services and top-tier repair solutions.

Vehicle Report is an innovative platform providing customers with detailed vehicle history, car valuation, damage reports, and recall data at the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) level. With a majority of pre-owned vehicles imported from North America into the UAE and the wider region, AutoData Middle East empowers customers to make informed decisions when purchasing vehicles from international markets.

Since its launch in May 2024, Vehicle Report has achieved remarkable milestones, solidifying its position as a trusted resource for vehicle owners and buyers across the region. The platform has welcomed 18,500 unique visitors from launch to date, with its "Get Free Report" function emerging as the most utilised feature. This impressive growth is supported by a robust partnership network that has expanded from just two partners in May 2024 to now 17 partners to date. Notably, all of these partners have remained with Vehicle Report since their onboarding, underscoring the platform’s commitment to building long-term, trustworthy relationships.

The months of November and December 2024 marked significant growth for Vehicle Report, with 32% of its total users joining during this period. This surge highlights the growing demand for reliable and user-friendly tools in the automotive sector. Vehicle Report is rapidly becoming an indispensable consumer information tool when it comes to buying and selling a vehicle, ensuring that users have access to reliable insights and data to make informed decisions.

The partnerships with Royal Swiss Auto Services and MP Warranties signify a major milestone in Vehicle Report’s mission to deliver comprehensive services to its users. Through these collaborations, Vehicle Report customers will gain access to unmatched warranty offerings and repair solutions, ensuring greater peace of mind and convenience.

Sebastian Fuchs, Managing Director of AutoData Middle East, commented: “Partnering with Royal Swiss Auto Services and MP Warranties underscores our commitment to delivering unmatched value and reliability to Vehicle Report users. By joining forces with industry leaders who share our vision for quality and innovation, we are setting new standards in the automotive ecosystem. These collaborations align seamlessly with our values and long-term goals, reinforcing our drive for excellence and innovation at every step.”

Damien Collins, Chief Operating Officer of Royal Swiss Auto Services, shared “The agreed partnership between Royal Swiss Auto Services and AutoData grants both parties new facilities in offering customers solutions to their automotive needs from checking vehicle histories and mechanical support during their car purchasing journey.”

Zhansaya Satybaldy, General Manager of MP Warranties, highlighted “We are excited to announce our new partnership with AutoData, a collaboration that will enhance our market visibility and provide added value to their client base. We are confident that this strategic partnership will foster mutual growth and propel our businesses to new heights.”

As Vehicle Report continues to expand, its focus remains on enhancing user experience and broadening its service offerings. These partnerships mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the platform, paving the way for further innovations in the automotive sector.

For further information on buying and selling vehicles with confidence, please visit AutoData Middle East’s innovative Vehicle Report platform: www.vehiclereport.me

About AutoData Middle East

AutoData Middle East, a subsidiary of World Automotive Group, is the leading automotive data solutions provider in the Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC) region. Headquartered in the UAE, AutoData ME is a pioneering force in automotive policy issuance and claims management and is dedicated to empowering professionals and facilitating informed decision-making. The leading automotive data solutions provider instils confidence in its partners and the automotive market, fostering trust through innovative solutions.

Launched in the region in 2010, and currently operating across the GCC, AutoData Middle East provides comprehensive vehicle history reports in the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain. The company is part of the Skelmore Group, which boasts over 35 years of experience in the Middle Eastern and North American automotive business, positioning it as a leading provider of accurate and detailed vehicle information. AutoData Middle East offers a comprehensive suite of B2B and B2C services including insurance advising, financing, buy and trade-in price advising, buying and selling platform tools, and more, resulting in the leading automotive data solutions provider attaining the AI-based Estimating Solutions Provider Award at the InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2024.

In May 2024, AutoData Middle East partnered with CARFAX, leveraging extensive data from over 100,000 sources across 22 markets in the US, Canada, and Europe. Driven by a commitment to excellence, its data-driven solutions empower confident decision-making in insurance pricing, vehicle transactions, and dealership operations, enhance transparency and confidence across the automotive landscape. Grounded in accountability, data-driven decision-making, and clarity of communication, the company continuously seeks to innovate and shape the future of mobility.

For further information on AutoData Middle East’s innovative automotive data solutions, please visit: www.autodatame.com and www.vehiclereport.me