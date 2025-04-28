Receiving the Verified Sustainable Impact Project Stamp underscores AUS’ leadership in renewable energy research and its alignment with the UAE’s national sustainability agenda and United Nations SDGs

Sharjah, UAE– The Petrofac Research Chair in Renewable Energy at American University of Sharjah (AUS) has been awarded the Verified Sustainable Impact Project Stamp, a prestigious distinction granted by Majra, the UAE’s National CSR Fund. This recognition highlights the research chair’s significant contributions to environmental sustainability, economic growth and social progress, reinforcing AUS’ commitment to renewable energy innovation and its alignment with the UAE’s national priorities and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

​Majra, officially known as the National CSR Fund, is a UAE Federal Government entity dedicated to enhancing corporate social responsibility (CSR), and environmental, social and governance practices and sustainability within the private sector. Its mission is to amplify the impact of these initiatives in alignment with the UAE's national priorities and the United Nations SDGs.

Reflecting on this milestone, Dr. Amani Al-Othman, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering and Petrofac Endowed Chair in Renewable Energy at AUS, emphasized the strategic importance of this recognition: "The Petrofac Research Chair in Renewable Energy reflects the power of collaboration between academia and industry. Petrofac’s support has enabled AUS to drive impactful research that directly addresses global energy challenges, equipping future engineers and scientists with the skills to develop real-world solutions. This recognition reinforces our commitment to advancing clean energy research and supporting the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future."

Established in November 2009 with an AED 15 million endowment from Petrofac, the Petrofac Research Chair in Renewable Energy was created to advance interdisciplinary research in clean energy technologies. Bringing together experts from physics, chemistry and engineering, the chair fosters innovation in solar energy efficiency, energy storage solutions, green hydrogen production and AI-driven energy management systems. The initiative supports the UAE’s ambition to become a hub for sustainable energy innovation.

"The Petrofac Research Chair in Renewable Energy has united experts to foster innovation in clean energy technologies, developed sustainable energy storage, explored green hydrogen production and implemented AI-driven energy management. Our dedication to innovation and sustainability is recognized with the Verified Sustainable Impact Project Stamp awarded by Majra the federal arm of the UAE Ministry of Economy, supporting the UAE's ambition to become a global leader in sustainable energy innovation, ensuring long-term economic and environmental sustainability in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050," said Ali Abdulla Al Ali, Petrofac UAE Country Chair.

This recognition acknowledges the long-term impact of the Petrofac Research Chair in Renewable Energy, which has made measurable contributions in three key areas.

At the environmental level, the chair has spearheaded research that enhances solar energy efficiency, remote monitoring of renewable energy systems, and sustainability-driven power solutions. These advancements have reduced carbon footprints, improved energy conservation practices and contributed to the UAE’s broader clean energy goals.

From a social perspective, the chair has played a vital role in developing the next generation of renewable energy leaders by attracting students interested in practical education and hands-on research in renewable energy. Through outreach initiatives and knowledge-sharing, the chair has helped foster a culture of sustainability within the academic community and beyond.

At the economic level, the chair has actively contributed to the UAE’s renewable energy sector, driving industry-academic collaboration that supports job creation, technological advancements and public-private partnerships. By producing research that has direct applications in industry and energy policy, the chair strengthens the UAE’s competitiveness in the global clean energy transition.

The chair also aligns with the presence of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City, a global intergovernmental agency that supports countries in their transition to sustainable energy by providing policy advice, technological insights and investment guidance in renewable energy.

The Petrofac Research Chair in Renewable Energy has also contributed significantly to AUS’ standing as a center of excellence for renewable energy education, attracting top-tier students and faculty members while facilitating collaborative projects with industry partners and government entities.

Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering, highlighted the initiative’s long-term impact.

"The Petrofac Research Chair in Renewable Energy has been instrumental in advancing research that contributes to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. From optimizing solar energy technologies to exploring new approaches in sustainable energy storage, our research is helping to shape the future of renewable energy. Receiving the Verified Sustainable Impact Project Stamp reflects our dedication to innovation and sustainability-driven progress," said Dr. Aloul.

Endowed chairs and professorships at AUS recognize faculty excellence in research, innovation and academic leadership. These distinguished positions attract leading scholars who drive impactful research, mentor future leaders, and promote interdisciplinary collaboration in key fields such as sustainability, technology and social innovation. They also highlight the university’s strong partnerships with donors who share its vision for advancing knowledge and discovery.

