Sharjah, UAE – American University of Sharjah’s (AUS) Engineering Al Nukhba Program has welcomed Group AMANA, a regional leader in design-build construction, as its newest industry partner. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two parties will offer AUS students professional training, career development and research opportunities, strengthening the link between academia and industry.

The AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Program, designed to foster immersive industry partnerships, gives engineering students a competitive advantage by connecting them with leading firms across multiple disciplines. Through hands-on training, mentorship and research collaboration, the program ensures students are equipped with the practical skills needed to succeed in an evolving job market.

Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering, emphasized the strategic significance of the partnership, stating: “Building meaningful partnerships with industry is key to equipping our students with the tools to excel in an increasingly complex and competitive global market. Our collaboration with Group AMANA aligns with our vision to produce engineering graduates who are future-ready—combining technical expertise with practical industry insights and leadership capabilities. Together, we are preparing the next generation of innovators who will shape the future of construction and engineering.”

Joe Labaki, Chief Operating Officer, at Group AMANA: “I would like to thank American University of Sharjah for this valuable opportunity to collaborate with the next generation of leaders. This MoU marks a significant step in fostering innovation, knowledge exchange and a shared commitment to shaping the future of engineering.”

“This partnership will help empower these future leaders with real-world insights and hands-on experience. We are excited to welcome them to our sites across the UAE, where they will have the chance to witness the impact of cutting-edge engineering solutions that are transforming the industry,” said Labaki.

Under the agreement, Group AMANA will recruit and train AUS students through several professional development pathways, including internships, graduate recruitment and AMANA’s Graduate Program “AMANA.Seed”—an intensive track designed to develop high-potential individuals for leadership roles within the company.

Beyond employment, Group AMANA will work closely with AUS faculty to co-supervise senior capstone projects and support research initiatives, enabling students to apply their academic knowledge to real-world industry challenges. The partnership will also enrich the student experience through the sponsorship of industry competitions, student-led projects and skills-focused workshops and seminars.

The collaboration will advance research in areas such as sustainability in construction, advanced construction materials, modular construction, automation and robotics. Students will also gain practical exposure to off-site construction methods through site visits and research activities with Group AMANA’s subsidiaries, DuBox and DuPod, which specialize in modular construction to deliver faster and more efficient building solutions.

Group AMANA’s professionals will contribute to curriculum development through guest lectures, mentoring and the design of customized training programs tailored to the company’s workforce development needs. The partnership will further foster innovation through the establishment of innovation hubs, design-build collaborations and research into digital twin technology and smart buildings.

The AUS College of Engineering, through its Al Nukhba Program, continues to strengthen its position as a leader in engineering education and industry engagement. Strategic collaborations with partners like Group AMANA ensure AUS students graduate with the skills and practical experience to excel in their careers and contribute to the advancement of engineering.

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan articulated his vision of a distinctive institution against the backdrop of Islamic history and in the context of the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Firmly grounded in principles of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognized by employers the world over for creating graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead in the 21st century.

AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but by those that embrace our dynamic campus life and embody our ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students, poised to become the innovators, thinkers, contributors and leaders of tomorrow.

About AMANA:

AMANA is the regional leader in the design-build of industrial and commercial facilities, with over 1500 buildings constructed across the region in nearly three decades of operations. With a long history of completed projects, AMANA is paving the way forward in the region with a cohesive, value engineered offering, using innovative methodologies and the latest digital solutions. Amana Contracting Group (www.amanabuildings.com) is the largest general contractor of logistics and cold chain facilities in the Middle East. Its fully owned subsidiary DuBox by AMANA (www.dubox.me) is the first and largest offsite construction company in the region with deep expertise in the design-construction of self-sufficient, rapidly deployable and relocatable modular units for expediting local service delivery. With an annual turnover exceeding $750 million and over 8,000 employees in 8 countries, the company’s legacy and capabilities are in the fast-track design-build of industrial facilities in the food processing, logistics, and manufacturing sectors across the GCC.