Sharjah, UAE — American University of Sharjah (AUS) has been recognized among the world’s leading institutions for its sustainability achievements in the 2025 Sustainable Campus Index, published by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE). AUS was ranked second (tied) globally in Curriculum and sixth (tied) globally in Research, the highest positions earned by a university in the Middle East.

The Sustainable Campus Index is based on the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS), a comprehensive framework used by more than 1,200 institutions in 52 countries to measure performance across academics, engagement, operations, planning and administration. AUS first earned a STARS Bronze rating in 2018, progressed to Silver in 2021, and achieved Gold in 2024, as detailed in its most recent STARS Gold Summary Report.

AUS was also named the top performer in the UAE and received an exclusive mention in the Institutional Highlights section of this year’s index for the Transformative Sustainability Project (TSP), initiated and led by Kristina Katsos, Senior Instructor in the Department of International Studies, in partnership with Dr. Kristen Highland, Head of the Department of English. This large-scale virtual exchange engaged nearly 1,500 students and 16 faculty pairs across four universities in the UAE and the US, integrating the UN Sustainable Development Goals into curricula and enabling students to collaborate on sustainability challenges across borders.

“Earning second place globally in curriculum and sixth in research, two key areas of AUS’ institutional strategy, reflects the scale of sustainability work happening across AUS,” said Omar Alnuaimi, Director of Sustainability at AUS. “These results show that sustainability and innovation are not in conflict. At AUS, they reinforce one another—our students are learning to tackle urgent global challenges while also driving forward the UAE’s innovation-focused economy.”



In recent years, AUS has expanded its graduate offerings by 33 percent, introduced new PhD programs in fields such as environmental engineering, and launched new research centers that address sustainability from multiple angles, including social enterprise and sustainable development, resource efficiency, healthcare innovation, and AI-enabled smart cities. The university has also invested in world-class research equipment, including a state-of-the-art Materials Research Core Facility containing advanced materials research and analysis tools with direct applications to sustainability. These initiatives are reflected in both the STARS Gold rating and the institution’s elevated placement in the Sustainable Campus Index.

AASHE’s Executive Director, Meghan Fay Zahniser, congratulated AUS and other top performers for their leadership. “The Sustainable Campus Index recognizes institutions making significant contributions in key areas of sustainability,” she said. “AUS’ results this year highlight the university’s clear commitment to integrating sustainability into teaching and research at a global standard.”

With 22 percent of AUS courses focused on or inclusive of sustainability, nearly half of all graduates completing degree programs that require an understanding of sustainability, and 35 percent of faculty engaged in sustainability research, AUS is part of a pioneering group of universities worldwide driving sustainability forward at scale. Its work aligns closely with global priorities such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement and other international frameworks, underscoring the university’s role as a regional leader with a growing global impact.

