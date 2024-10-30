Sharjah — American University of Sharjah (AUS) has introduced the Rashid Bin Humaid Athletic Scholarship Fund, its inaugural sports scholarship, underlining its strong commitment to fostering both academic and athletic excellence among its students.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman and Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, emphasized the significance of the scholarship fund and its role in supporting students to achieve their ambitions. “This grant aims to establish a 5-million-dirham fund to support students with exceptional sports abilities and academic excellence,” he said.

His Highness further noted that entities and institutions are dedicated to empowering talented student-athletes to pursue their academic and athletic goals at the university, helping them overcome financial challenges. He also highlighted the role of institutions in fostering students’ talents, skills and potential to achieve significant accomplishments across various fields.

Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), said: ‘The Rashid Bin Humaid Athletic Scholarship Fund’ is an expression of our dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals who excel both academically and athletically. By empowering our athletes, we are investing in their future success and reinforcing the importance of resilience, discipline, and leadership. This initiative reflects our commitment to holistic development, ensuring that AUS is a place where talents of all kinds flourish.’

Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, noted the “transformative” impact of the Rashid bin Humaid Athletic Scholarship in fostering a strong sports culture and academic achievement.

"AUS is proud of this transformative partnership, which will greatly impact the lives of many students while reinforcing the university’s standing as a leader in both academic and athletic development. The Rashid bin Humaid Athletic Scholarship Fund reflects our collective commitment to fostering a dynamic sports culture within the community, promoting fair competition, teamwork and leadership among our student-athletes.

Through this scholarship, we aim to elevate the university’s legacy of excellence and create new opportunities for ambitious student-athletes to reach their full potential, both in their studies and on the field," he said.