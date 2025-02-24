Sharjah, UAE – The College of Engineering (CEN) at American University of Sharjah (AUS) has secured the renewed accreditation of its seven long-standing undergraduate programs by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR). This renewed accreditation, valid until January 9, 2031, reflects CEN’s commitment to academic excellence, innovative teaching and continuous improvement.

The CAA at MOHESR is responsible for licensing higher education institutions and evaluating their academic programs for accreditation. It works with both international and local authorities to safeguard academic standards and enhance the learning experience for students in higher education institutions.

The seven programs that received renewed accreditation are the bachelor of science degrees in chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, computer science, electrical engineering, industrial engineering and mechanical engineering.

In addition to this national recognition, CEN’s commitment to international quality standards is evident through renewed accreditation by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) in August 2024, covering the same seven undergraduate programs, valid until September 30, 2030.

"This renewed accreditation reflects the exceptional quality of our academic programs and strengthens CEN's position as a leader in engineering education both regionally and globally," said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN. "Our strategic focus on fostering innovation, academic rigor and industry relevance has played a critical role in achieving this recognition. It underscores our commitment to producing graduates who are prepared to excel in a rapidly evolving world. Moving forward, the college will continue to develop across all its programs to ensure we meet the evolving needs of our students, industry partners and the broader engineering community. Notably, receiving ABET accreditation with no deficiencies, weaknesses or concerns—alongside this latest CAA accreditation—demonstrates the high quality of our programs and the exceptional educational experience we offer at AUS,” he said.

Dr. Sameera Al Mulla, Acting Director of CAA at MOHESR, said: “As the UAE propels its knowledge economy forward, it’s increasingly important that the standards of our higher education institutions align with the ambitions of the nation. We’re delighted the AUS College of Engineering has once again met these high standards across several criteria. At CAA, it’s our mission to keep enabling and supporting all higher education institutions to be more agile and competitive, ensuring they can equip more graduates with the capabilities needed to excel in the workforce of the future.”

In the QS World University Rankings 2024, AUS is ranked among the top five universities in the UAE and the top 450 globally for chemical engineering, number one in the UAE and among the top 200 globally for civil and structural engineering, among the top 10 in the UAE and top 450 globally for computer science and information systems, among the top five in the UAE and top 300 globally for the electrical and electronic engineering category, and among the top three in the UAE and in the top 300 globally in the category of mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing engineering.

To learn more about CEN, visit www.aus.edu/cen.

