Sharjah, UAE — American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Dubai Health have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), reinforcing their shared commitment to advancing education, research and workforce readiness in the UAE.

The signing ceremony took place during the Ru’ya Career Fair 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre in the presence of Dr. Matthias Ruth, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost at AUS; Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the College of Engineering; and Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health and Provost of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU).

“Our partnership with Dubai Health reflects our determination to connect world-class academic learning with real-world impact. By linking AUS’ strengths in research and teaching with Dubai Health’s leadership in healthcare and innovation, we are creating pathways that give our students not only knowledge but the practical experience and confidence to thrive from the moment they enter the workforce. This renewal represents a continued investment in the UAE’s knowledge economy and in the future of our graduates,” said Dr. Ruth.

The renewed agreement expands opportunities for joint teaching and research, student training and exchange, and the supervision of theses, dissertations and projects. It further provides AUS students and faculty with access to Dubai Health’s technical and research laboratories, and encourages shared participation in conferences, workshops and symposia. In addition, the partnership opens the door to developing joint programs and certificates while enabling consultations across a wide range of academic fields.

Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health and Provost of MBRU, said: “We are grateful to renew our partnership with AUS, a collaboration that continues to enrich both institutions. By working together, we are able to extend the boundaries of teaching and research, opening new opportunities for faculty and students to learn from one another and to contribute to knowledge that serves our communities. Together, we are nurturing talent in science and technology, and we look forward to building on this partnership to inspire future generations.”

Since the AUS College of Engineering established this relationship with Dubai Health in 2022, it has since expanded on many fronts and now includes collaborations with other AUS colleges such as the AUS College of Architecture, Art and Design. The partnership has supported pioneering research, including the Neuroengineering Research Group’s data analysis for the Analog Mission program managed by Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre. Faculty and students have worked on a wide range of projects, from developing PainDetect: A Multimodal Platform for Objective Pain Measurement to advancing PhD research in areas such as AI-driven digital twin models for managing depressive disorders and the adoption of transformative healthcare technologies.

The collaboration has also extended to hackathons, co-advising doctoral students, working on innovative medical device projects, and preparing a joint symposium, as well as launching initiatives like the 2025 Design4Health Boot Camp and stakeholder engagement sessions on healthcare innovation.

Importantly, Dubai Health has also provided AUS students with valuable career experience. Since 2022, approximately 20 engineering students have been placed in internships across its network, with many of them interning every summer at MBRU, the learning and discovery arm of Dubai Health. These opportunities strengthen the university’s mission to link academic excellence with professional readiness.

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Inspired by his vision, AUS was established as a leading educational institution dedicated to advancing society through academic excellence, research, innovation and meaningful collaboration with industry and culture.

Today, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, AUS is further enhancing its position regionally and globally by driving innovative research, expanding academic programs and strengthening global partnerships.

Ranked consistently among the top 10 universities in the Arab region (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2025), AUS is also recognized globally, ranking among the top 18 percent of ranked universities in the world (QS World University Rankings, 2026).

AUS offers 33 undergraduate majors, 48 minors, 21 master’s programs and eight PhD programs through four academic units: the College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Arts and Sciences; College of Engineering; and School of Business Administration.

The university is licensed and its degree programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, with additional international accreditations from respected bodies including ABET, AACSB and NAAB.

Home to students from over 100 nationalities, AUS provides a dynamic and inclusive learning environment where students are empowered to become impactful leaders, innovators and changemakers.

AUS delivers an exceptional educational experience, combining rigorous academic standards with rich cultural diversity and practical, real-world applications, with world-class facilities, renowned faculty and a dynamic academic community.