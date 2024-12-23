The new course focuses on equipping students with skills to address energy efficiencies across sectors

RAS AL KHAIMAH: The American University of Ras Al Khaimah’s (AURAK) has launched a Level 9 Micro-Credential in Energy Efficiency and Management focused on delivering training in energy management techniques and approaches, commencing in Spring 2025, with attractive grants for the inaugural cohort, commencing in Spring 2025.

Micro-credentials are short certification courses that allow professionals to learn new professional skills very quickly at a university level, serving as an alternative learning option for those who don't have the time or money to enroll in a longer qualification.

AURAK’s Level 9 Micro-Credential in Energy Efficiency and Management is specifically designed for individuals looking to advance their knowledge and skills in the energy sector. It is ideal for aspiring master’s degree candidates in engineering and professionals seeking to enhance their expertise in energy efficiency and management.

Prof. Stephen Wilhite, AURAK’s Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Success/Provost, said: “As the world races against time to double the rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030, AURAK is delighted to launch this micro-credential to enable students to hone their skills in energy efficiency through this one-course program. We foresee rising demand for energy efficiency professionals in the near future and have therefore tailored this micro-credential to benefit students who are passionate about energy efficiency and management.”

Dr. Khaled Hossin, Department Chair/Associate Professor - Mechanical Engineering - Thermal Sciences, AURAK, added: “There is no doubt that the field of energy efficiency presents unprecedented opportunities today. Our micro-credential is designed to impart specialized knowledge in energy efficiency techniques. It teaches students to identify and implement energy conservation opportunities across industrial, commercial, transportation, and domestic settings. The program is delivered by a faculty with impressive academic pedigrees, all holding Ph.D. degrees from reputed universities worldwide.”

Completing the program can open doors to diverse career paths, including: Energy Manager, Sustainability Consultant, Environmental Engineer, Energy Auditor and Industrial Energy Efficiency Specialist.

The launch of the new micro-credential comes at a time when the entire world is focused on boosting energy efficiency. A year ago, participating nations in COP28 Dubai, took a historic global pledge to double the rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030. However, most countries are not yet on track for this goal.

According to Energy Efficiency Report 2024 produced by the International Energy Agency, global primary energy intensity – a measure of efficiency – is set to improve by around 1% in 2024. This is the same rate as in 2023. The COP28 goal is to raise it to 4% by 2030.

Energy efficiency pertains to getting more from everyday technologies and industrial processes for the same amount of energy input, and means more jobs, healthier cities, and a range of other benefits. Improving the efficiency of buildings and vehicles, as well as in other areas, is central to clean energy transitions, since it simultaneously improves energy security, lowers energy bills for consumers, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Established in 2009, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) is a public, non-profit, independent, coeducation institution of higher education which delivers an integrated American-style undergraduate and graduate education with a strong focus on the local indigenous culture. AURAK is officially licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education to award degrees/qualifications in higher education. AURAK is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award baccalaureate and master’s degrees. The University has also earned international accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), the UK’s quality body for higher education. Offering 22 higher education programs across three distinctive schools, the university is home to nearly 1,500 students of almost 50 nationalities and supports a network of more than 1,315 alumni. The 1.3 million-square-foot campus in Ras Al Khaimah features cutting-edge technologies, including 50+ state-of-the-art labs, a mix of traditional and innovative learning spaces, an onsite sports complex, and a modern library.