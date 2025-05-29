Number of AI graduates doubled in just 1 year

Students of 26 nationalities received their degrees, with 8 earning the highest ‘Summa Cum Laude’ recognition

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Female graduates outnumbered males at the twin Commencement Ceremonies of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), while Artificial Intelligence (AI) took center-stage with the number of graduates doubling in just one year.

The two graduation ceremonies (13th and 14th) saw a total of 331 graduate and undergraduate students receive their degrees, of which 188 (56.8 per cent) were female, reflecting the growing trend of women aspiring for careers and entrepreneurship.

The second major takeaway was the rising prominence of AI in the career landscape. The ceremony saw the very first batch of the university’s Bachelor in Artificial Intelligence receive their degrees. AURAK’s Bachelor of Science in AI is a four-year program that empowers students to design and develop computer systems and data models, using the latest advances in the field.

The 13th Graduation Ceremony (Class of 24) had extra significance attached to it, for these graduates had entered university in the thick of Covid-19 disruption, and had to navigate through the unknown territory of online classes.

AURAK, listed among Top 500 Universities in the 2025 QS World University Rankings and occupying the sixth position among UAE universities, honored 68 graduates and 263 undergraduates at the two ceremonies held on successive days. Eight students earned the Summa Cum Laude (highest distinction) honor.

H.E. Robert Raines, US Consul General in Dubai, who delivered the Commencement Adress, hailed the resilience displayed by the Covid-impacted graduates of the Class of 2024, and urged them to draw inspiration from the ghaf tree, whose roots go 60 meters into the soil.

“Remember your resilience. Remember that you can do this, whether you become scientists, teachers, entrepreneurs, engineers, artists or diplomats. You're entering a world that faces serious global challenges. You will need your resilience to survive and to succeed, and the world needs you to succeed. Second, I hope that you'll remember the value and the importance of community… because it is your community that will nourish you as you grow,” H.E. Robert Raines remarked.

Dr. David A. Schmidt, President of AURAK, in his welcome address, said: “The world you are stepping into demands resilience, adaptability and vision. You've proven that you can navigate uncertainty and adapt to the unexpected. You've pursued knowledge, not at the absence of obstacles, but often in the face of them. As we confer your degrees, we do more than acknowledge your academic accomplishments, we affirm your readiness to lead and to shape the future.”.

Prof. Stephen C. Wilhite, D.Phil. Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Success / Provost, urged the graduates to carry the legacy of appreciation for diversity and a commitment to promoting cultural understanding and to fostering civic responsibility. “Learning is a lifelong process through which you can leverage your knowledge and skills to become leaders and entrepreneurs who can change the world for the better,” he added.

The graduates received their degrees in the presence of the Chairman of the AURAK Board of Trustees and other board members; H.E. Robert Raines, US Consul General in Dubai; AURAK President David A. Schmidt; and administrative leadership team and faculty of the university.

The Valedictorian Address was delivered by Mohammed Ayyub, the topper in Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology with the highest CGPA of 3.95, on the first day. For the second Commencement Ceremony, there were two Valedictorians: Maryam Saeed Sanad Abdulla Alnaqbi (Bachelor of Science in Business Administration), the first Emirati to earn the honor in recent years, and Leen Mohammad Jamal Zaid (Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology).

